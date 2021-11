Among the many things to go wrong for the Lakers Friday night: Rajon Rondo having an encounter with a fan that ended in what looked like a finger gun and an ejection. During a sideline out of bounds in the second half of the game, which the Lakers lost 115-105 to the Suns, a fan seemed to say something to Rondo. When Rondo pointed at him during the next stoppage, the man slapped Rondo’s fingers out of his face.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO