What a rollercoaster the last week has been for the New Jersey Devils, and the season hasn’t even begun yet. Starting on Monday, the Devils continued to look brilliant in the preseason as they took down the Capitals again, this time, by a score of 4-1. In their five-game preseason slate, the Devils managed to accomplish things they hadn’t been able to do all through 56 games last year. Not only did they beat the Capitals once, but they did it twice, unlike last year when they couldn’t manage to beat them once in eight games. They also iced a competent powerplay that went 5/21 in the five-game preseason set.

NHL ・ 22 DAYS AGO