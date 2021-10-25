Australia regulator says ‘concerned’ about Facebook approach to media licencing law

Photo by Teri Vershel,Probonophoto.org. Please credit the photographer. Photo of protest in front of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's Palo Alto residence on October 17, 2021. While newly revealed Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen appeared before a U.S. Senate panel on Tuesday morning, longtime critics of the social media behemoth elevated calls for legislative and regulatory action to break up Big Tech, outlaw tech giants' surveillance capitalist business model, and fight for a digital environment that respects rights and benefits democracy.
