AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department arrested two suspects in a multi-state fraud scheme at St. David’s Medical Center off of North Mopac Expressway on Thursday. Lus Dary DeSouza, 49, and Meeka Poteek Baker, 56, were dressed as “hospital personnel” in blue scrubs and wigs when they were arrested, according to APD. Nurses at the hospital alerted security because they “had never seen them before and believed the women were acting strangely.”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO