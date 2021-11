Crow dispersal season around the Pennsylvania Capitol is upon us. Starting next Monday, the Pennsylvania Capitol Police will begin sounding off explosions and whistling devices between 5 and 7 p.m., or until the crows are effectively dispersed, to keep the nuisance birds from roosting. The crow dispersal program helps eliminate the problem of crow droppings accumulating on sidewalks, which can make them slippery in wet weather, and causing damage to buildings around the Capitol Complex.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO