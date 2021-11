If the rumors are to be believed, then Elon Musk-owned Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) could soon be adding the meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) as a payment option. Sawyer Merritt, the co-founder of Twin Birch, tweeted, saying, "the Tesla website source code shows SHIBA (aka $SHIB) under the payment type section in the code when clicking 'inspect element' during checkout. It's not live, however. Since I am not a coder or anything, I'll let ya'll figure out what the heck this means, lol."

