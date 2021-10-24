CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks put 2 more players in NHL’s COVID-19 protocol

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Riley Stillman and forward Jujhar Khaira joined Patrick Kane in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Sunday. The winless Blackhawks also said assistant Marc Crawford will not coach against the Detroit Red Wings because of the protocol. The Blackhawks announced Sunday morning that forward...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
letsgohawks.net

Bad News For Patrick Kane.

The Chicago Blackhawks were dealt a tough blow yesterday. Chicago announced that Ryan Carpenter, Erik Gustafsson and Patrick Kane had all been placed on the COVID-19 list. While they received some good news on Sunday, they also received some bad news. Carpenter and Gustafsson have both been removed from the...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Bowman
Person
Riley Stillman
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Oliver Marmol
Person
Ryan Carpenter
Person
Chris Kunitz
sportsmockery.com

Chicago Blackhawks News

The 2020 Chicago Blackhawks season was the franchise’s 94th season and one of its most intriguing. With the regular season suspended on March 12, 20202, due to the pandemic, the league decided just a few weeks later to cancel the remaining 20 games of the regular season. The Blackhawks finished 32-30, which was only good enough for 12th in the Western Conference; however, the league ruled that they would expand the field as part of their return to hockey expand the field, and the Blackhawks advanced to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016–17 season. The Blackhawks, led by Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and the outstanding goaltending of Corey Crawford, went on to defeat the Edmonton Oilers in the qualifying round, despite being the youngest team in the postseason with an average age of 25.6. The Blackhawks were eventually ousted in the first round by the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. Kane led the team in goals (33), assists (51), and points (84) in what could be the beginning of a rebuild here in Chicago after a long run at the top.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Detroit Red Wings#The Red Wings#Covid#Cardinals#Nlcs#Major League Baseball
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dylan Larkin out against Canadiens due to personal reasons, Red Wings say

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin will not participate in Tuesday night’s game against the Montreal Canadiens due to personal reasons, the team announced. The Red Wings are in Canada right now -- they played in Toronto on Saturday and play in Montreal on Tuesday. The team already is without forward Tyler Bertuzzi due to his unvaccinated status. Larkin’s absence means the team is now without 2/3 of its first line. Rookie Lucas Raymond has been playing on center Larkin’s wing.
NHL
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
MLB
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
Las Cruces Sun-News

Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach: NHL 'let me down and they've let others down'

After revealing his identity as "John Doe" in a damning report released Tuesday that revealed inaction by the Chicago Blackhawks management when presented with sexual assault allegations, Kyle Beach had strong words for the league and its leaders. That included current Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville, the coach of the...
NHL
chatsports.com

Scheifele latest Jet to enter NHL's COVID-19 protocol

Just days after captain Blake Wheeler entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol after testing positive for the coronavirus, Mark Scheifele has joined his Winnipeg Jets teammate. I agree to the Terms and Conditions, Cookie and Privacy Policies, and CASL agreement. Already have an account? Log in here »
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins forward Jeff Carter, goaltender Tristan Jarry placed in NHL's covid-19 protocol

Having already had two players sidelined for a handful of games because of covid-19, the Pittsburgh Penguins don’t need any reminders that the virus is still a considerable impediment. But they received a fairly blunt aide-memoire Thursday. Forward Jeff Carter and goaltender Tristan Jarry — easily two of the team’s...
NHL
newsradioklbj.com

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane given 21-Game suspension for violating NHL’s COVID-19 protocol

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has been suspended for 21 games until Nov. 30 for violating the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. The NHL said “that its concurrent investigation into allegations of domestic abuse made against Kane by his estranged wife, Deanna, could not be substantiated.” During training camp, reports came out that Kane was being investigated for using a fake vaccination card. The NHL did not specify that Kane used a fake vaccination card in its release, although it’s an act that’s illegal in Canada and the United States. The news came after the NHL cleared Kane of allegations by his estranged wife that he bet on his own games.
NHL
letsbeardown.com

Nagy's Worrisome Message To The Bears' Locker Room Revealed.

The Chicago Bears were absolutely destroyed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past weekend and things continue to get worse. Not only does the team continue to set up Justin Fields for failure, he's now been sacked the most times of any quarterback in the NFL this season. He's been...
NFL
Yardbarker

Wild forwards Mats Zuccarello, Rem Pitlick added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

The Minnesota Wild have been hit hard by COVID-19 and the league's protocol in recent weeks, and their luck didn't change on Thursday. According to The Athletic , Minnesota forwards Mats Zuccarello and Rem Pitlick have been added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Zuccarello currently leads the team with seven points on three goals and four assists and has played in each of the team's first six games.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy