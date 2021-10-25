CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asotin County, WA

Wind Advisory issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Northeast Blue Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Effective: 2021-10-24 19:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-24 20:00:00 PDT Urgency:

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 04:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marquette WINTRY WEATHER CREATING HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS Lake-effect snow falling across the area has led to minor snow accumulations, including on roads. As a result, slippery conditions are being observed, notably on U.S. Highway 41. Motorists should be aware of rapidly deteriorating conditions where snow is currently or has recently fallen as visibilities may also briefly be reduced. Slow down, take extra time to reach destinations, and leave plenty of space between vehicles.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 23:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis LAKE EFFECT SNOW CONTINUES OVER HIGHER TERRAIN OF SOUTHERN JEFFERSON AND CENTRAL LEWIS COUNTY At 1115 AM, regional radar shows a band of lake effect rain and snow from Sackets Harbor and Adams east to Copenhagen and Croghan. This band of lake effect will drift north through Noon today before beginning to diminish. Accumulating snow has already occurred over portions of the Tug Hill this morning. Across the higher terrain, expect a slushy coating to an inch of snow as this band moves through the area. Untreated roads and those not heavily traveled could have a few slick spots as temperatures are still in the lower to middle 30s. Primary roads and those roads across the lower terrain will likely remain just wet. Locations impacted include Watertown, Carthage, Lowville, West Carthage, Adams, Adams Center, Barnes Corners, Denmark, New Bremen, Watson, Sackets Harbor, Martinsburg, Smithville, Rodman, Lorraine, Copenhagen, Croghan, Castorland, Ellisburg and Worth. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Glacier Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 07:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-02 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Light freezing rain. Ice accumulations of up to a glaze. Light freezing rain will begin after 8 am, once precipitation has ended slick conditions may continue for an hour or two after sunrise. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, and Polebridge. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Oregon Coast, North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast; North Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mountrail by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 08:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-02 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mountrail FOG EXPECTED ACROSS MOUNTRAIL COUNTY THIS MORNING Areas of fog, dense at times, will be found across portions of Mountrail County this morning. Those traveling will want to allow extra time to reach their destination this morning, along with slowing down and using low beam headlights when encountering fog.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains, Potomac, Seeley Lake Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 07:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-02 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains; Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Light freezing rain. Ice accumulations of up to a glaze. Light freezing rain has deposited a light glaze of ice on roads, even though most precipitation has ended slick conditions may continue for an hour or two after sunrise. * WHERE...Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, Lolo Pass, Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I- 90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Dangerous driving conditions are possible, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Downed trees and power lines are possible. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...In Oregon, this includes Highway 31 north of Paisley to Summer Lake as well as the higher terrain across eastern Klamath County and Lake County. In Northern California, this includes Highway 299 at Cedar Pass and the Warner mountains in eastern Modoc County. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-03 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org Target Area: South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet; West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet SNOW IN THE COLORADO MOUNTAINS WITH HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS AT TIMES THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING .Snow will continue, but gradually decrease later tonight and Wednesday morning. Most of the travel impacts today will be over and near the higher mountain passes with snow covered or slushy roads. The slick roads may occur in lower mountain areas overnight as temperatures fall slightly. Travel conditions will improve by mid morning Wednesday, while snow ends in most places by afternoon. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow, gradually diminishing overnight and Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulations 5 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Rabbit Ears Pass, Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range, and The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be hazardous, especially over and near the higher mountain passes. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Brown, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Brown; Pike FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will warm above freezing as the morning progresses.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 07:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-02 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Light freezing rain. Ice accumulations of up to a glaze. Light freezing rain has deposited a light glaze of ice on roads, even though most precipitation has ended slick conditions may continue for an hour or two after sunrise. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 07:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-02 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Light freezing rain. Ice accumulations of up to a glaze, particularly from Georgetown Lake to Phillipsburg on MT- 1. Light freezing rain has deposited a light glaze of ice on roads, even though most precipitation has ended slick conditions may continue for an hour or two after sunrise. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
DEER LODGE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-02 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hitchcock; Red Willow Dense fog will be possible across the area through 10 AM CDT. Travel will be difficult on area roadways and motorists are urged to slow down and use low beam headlights.
HITCHCOCK COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 09:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected later this evening. Target Area: Newton The Flood Advisory is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana Kankakee River at Dunns Bridge affecting Jasper and Porter Counties. The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Indiana Iroquois River near Foresman affecting Newton County. For the Kankakee River...including Dunns Bridge, Shelby, Momence, Wilmington...elevated river levels are forecast. The Flood Advisory remains in effect The Flood Advisory continues for Iroquois River from Near I-65 east of Foresman downstream to near US-41 north of Kentland, including the Foresman gauge. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 7:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 15.6 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.0 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to low lying agricultural areas near the river.
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 07:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-02 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Light freezing rain. Ice accumulations of up to a glaze. Light freezing rain is moving across the valley, once precipitation ends slick conditions may continue for an hour or two after sunrise. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 08:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-02 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; Converse County Lower Elevations; East Platte County; Goshen County; Niobrara County DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Platte River Valley in southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle. In Wyoming, Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, East Platte County and Goshen County. In Nebraska, Scotts Bluff County, Banner County, Morrill County, Kimball County and Cheyenne County. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. Use headlights if driving. Slow down and drive with caution.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 08:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-02 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations Dense Fog This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Areas of dense fog with visibility less than a quarter mile. * WHERE...Natrona County especially around Casper. * WHEN...Through 11 AM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibility. When fog is encountered, turn on your headlights so other can see you, and slow down.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jackson County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Interstate 5 from Medford south to Ashland, and the cities of Medford, Jacksonville, Phoenix, Talent and Ashland. * WHEN...From 5 PM Wednesday to 5 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected in the south end of the Rogue Valley between Phoenix and Ashland. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Southeast Pocahontas by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Southeast Pocahontas FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Southeast Pocahontas County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV

