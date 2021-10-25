Wind Advisory issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Northeast Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 23:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis LAKE EFFECT SNOW CONTINUES OVER HIGHER TERRAIN OF SOUTHERN JEFFERSON AND CENTRAL LEWIS COUNTY At 1115 AM, regional radar shows a band of lake effect rain and snow from Sackets Harbor and Adams east to Copenhagen and Croghan. This band of lake effect will drift north through Noon today before beginning to diminish. Accumulating snow has already occurred over portions of the Tug Hill this morning. Across the higher terrain, expect a slushy coating to an inch of snow as this band moves through the area. Untreated roads and those not heavily traveled could have a few slick spots as temperatures are still in the lower to middle 30s. Primary roads and those roads across the lower terrain will likely remain just wet. Locations impacted include Watertown, Carthage, Lowville, West Carthage, Adams, Adams Center, Barnes Corners, Denmark, New Bremen, Watson, Sackets Harbor, Martinsburg, Smithville, Rodman, Lorraine, Copenhagen, Croghan, Castorland, Ellisburg and Worth. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
Comments / 0