Wind Advisory issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Northeast Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-03 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org Target Area: South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet; West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet SNOW IN THE COLORADO MOUNTAINS WITH HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS AT TIMES THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING .Snow will continue, but gradually decrease later tonight and Wednesday morning. Most of the travel impacts today will be over and near the higher mountain passes with snow covered or slushy roads. The slick roads may occur in lower mountain areas overnight as temperatures fall slightly. Travel conditions will improve by mid morning Wednesday, while snow ends in most places by afternoon. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow, gradually diminishing overnight and Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulations 5 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Rabbit Ears Pass, Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range, and The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be hazardous, especially over and near the higher mountain passes. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO ・ 9 HOURS AGO