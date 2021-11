GIRARD — The exit ramp from state Route 11 to Interstate 80 eastbound was closed after a semi truck flipped over Friday morning. Eastbound lanes of I-80 remained open but traffic was backed up in all directions as safety workers were responding to the accident. Also Girard firefighters were searching the nearby Little Squaw Creek in Liberty Township to see if any fuel spilled into the waterway, a report states.

GIRARD, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO