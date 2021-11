Introduction: Host Michael Rand is *usually* never one to give up on a game, but he did it on Tuesday night and regretted it. When the Wild gave up what looked like an empty-net goal with a little over a minute left in its home opener Tuesday vs. Winnipeg, Rand started channel surfing. It wasn't until more than an hour later, as he was scrolling social media, that he found out what happened: the goal was disallowed, the Wild tied it and then won in overtime on a pair of Joel Eriksson Ek goals. The Wild is undefeated and Rand is utterly defeated.

