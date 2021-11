There’s some stuff Leafs fans already know that they don’t need to be reminded of, but we need it for context so bear with me a sec. In last season’s disappointing playoff series versus Montreal, Mitch Marner was held goalless and had four assists in seven games, coming off a season where he smashed the point-per-game mark with 67 points in 55 games. That was the fourth-highest point total in the league in the regular season, and it all but dried up for the guy who led NHL forwards in ice time. The year before that Marner put up the same goalless stat line in five playoff games while the Leafs lost to Columbus. When the going got tough, the scoring dried up.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO