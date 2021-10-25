CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakes at Lemmon Valley Apartment Flooding

KTVN.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTenants of the Lakes at Lemmon Valley apartments received a message from management...

www.ktvn.com

Comments / 0

KPLC TV

Severe storms damage Lake Charles apartment complex

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Severe storms and tornadoes rattled the region Wednesday. The strength of the wind lofted this roof off an apartment unit on Broad Street and hurled a carport into a neighboring home. Surveillance video captures the line of wind and showers as it plowed through Claire Gardens Apartments.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
roselawgroupreporter.com

Detached apartments a noted trend in Buckeye, other parts of West Valley

BUCKEYE — Developers have been submitting different types of development, structure and floor plans in an effort to create more affordable housing. Brian Craig, the City of Buckeye’s development services director, made a presentation to the City Council last week about the detached, for-rent, bungalow-style developments some companies have proposed recently.
BUCKEYE, AZ
Olympian

2 apartment proposals for Hicks Lake in Lacey are on hold, city says

Two apartment proposals totaling 310 units for Hicks Lake in Lacey are on hold, a City Council committee learned on Tuesday. The update on the two projects, known as the Hicks Lake apartments and the Gayteway at Hicks Lake, was part of a larger update that committee members Carolyn Cox, Lenny Greenstein and Cynthia Pratt received on a number of projects throughout the city.
LACEY, WA
#Lemmon
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa apartment building, 95 homes evacuated due to flooding

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) – Residents of 95 homes and a four-unit apartment building in Santa Rosa’s Bennett Valley neighborhood were evacuated Sunday afternoon due to flooding, city officials said. The fire department went door-to-door to inform homeowners in the Neotomas Avenue and Tachevah Drive, Brookhaven Drive, Tuscan Drive and the Washoe Court area , said […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Mill Valley Opens Community Center for Residents Facing Flooding

The Mill Valley Community Center has been opened as a warming center for anyone who needs to leave their home because of rising flood water. No evacuations have been announced. Police have closed Miller Avenue at three spots, due to localized flooding: at Montford Avenue, at Camino Alto, and between...
MILL VALLEY, CA
FOX40

No running water, flooding and broken elevators plague downtown apartment complex

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A day without water at a downtown Sacramento apartment complex turned into flooding, creating a mess and some frustrated tenants.  “We didn’t have water for like 12 plus hours,” said Julio Mendez, who lives in Capitol Towers.  The complex went from having no water to water being in places it’s not […]
News Break
Politics
goldcountrymedia.com

Rocklin council extends Clover Valley Lakes agreement

Rocklin City Council extended the Clover Valley Lakes development agreement for an additional four years until Dec. 30, 2025. Council members gave the third amendment extension unanimous support but granted a four-year rather than the requested five-year extension. Development agreement extension applicants include RMDCV, LLC; Ford’s Pop & Gaggie, LLC;...
ROCKLIN, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Boulders fall in highway near Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Motorists are advised to expect delays Wednesday afternoon on Nevada State Route 28 after boulders fell from the roadside into the northbound lane. Nevada Highway Patrol is providing traffic control with one way traffic being allowed through. NHP said to expect delays while Nevada Department of...
NEVADA STATE
krcrtv.com

Redding man's pool lifted 4 ft. from the ground due to flood damage

REDDING, Calif. — We saw quite a bit of rain over the weekend and have more on the way. Some homeowners in Redding are assessing the damage done by the storm. Many people in the City of Redding told KRCR this wet weather has caused damage to their homes in different ways. However, for one man and his family living on Julie Way, they said their home has suffered damage, unlike anything they have ever seen.
REDDING, CA
kubaradio.com

LAKE OROVILLE UP 20 FEET IN 24 HOURS

Although much more is needed, the recent storms in our area have had a very positive effect on Lake Oroville levels. It was reported at 651 feet yesterday morning – up 20 feet in just 24 hours. DWR’s Hydrology Section Manager tells Action News it has resulted in “now, almost...
OROVILLE, CA
Idaho Mountain Express

Dredging at Sun Valley Lake begins today

Sun Valley Company will begin dredging the north end of Sun Valley Lake today, Monday, Oct. 18, according to Sun Valley City Clerk Nancy Flannigan. “Due to an accumulation of sediment and silt, the lake has become unusable for the resort's summer paddle boating activities," Flannigan stated. "The dredging is routine maintenance in preparation for next summer."
SUN VALLEY, ID
CBS San Francisco

CA Drought: North Bay Water Flowing, Grass Greener Thanks To Recent Rainfall

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) — The grass is greener and the water is flowing in the drought-stricken North Bay after a windfall of rain and according to the forecast, it is expected to get even better. Not only are reservoir levels rising in Marin County, with many up 20 feet, the ground is springing back back to life. “You can see the green grass starting to grow,” says Phillip Dolcini. “This thistle has a good jump on it, too. If you listen, you’ll hear frogs at night. There’s a lot of good things going on.” For Dolcini, another round of rain is just more...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVN.com

Q&D Construction Founder Norm Dianda Dies At 82

Q&D Construction founder and local real estate icon Norm Dianda passed away earlier today a family member has confirmed. Born in Reno in 1939, Dianda started Q&D construction in 1964 where he and his company worked on noticeable projects in Reno which included expansions at the University of Nevada, Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Virginia Street Bridge.
RENO, NV
This Is Reno

Report: Cares Campus unsafe, understaffed and has no housing plan

A consultant who reviewed the Nevada Cares Campus said today the massive homeless shelter is unsafe, understaffed and risks shutting out those in the community who remain unsheltered. The campus is missing necessary components to reduce homelessness — in particular, a plan to get residents permanent and supportive housing. Safety...
RENO, NV
CBS Baltimore

Dedicated Bus Lanes On North Avenue Open Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seven miles of dedicated bus lanes opened on North Avenue, offering transit signal priority to buses that officials say reduces travel times by 25%, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration announced Tuesday. The lanes are marked “Bus Only” and can only be used by buses, emergency vehicles, school buses and cyclists. Other vehicles are permitted to to enter the lane to make a right turn at an intersection or to access a parallel parking space. Drivers face fines of $250 for stopping or parking in dedicated bus lanes and $500 for driving in the lanes. Enforcement is...
BALTIMORE, MD

