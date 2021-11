BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Junior Sam Barton tied for third place to lead the Lehigh men's golf team at its Lehigh Invitational, which wrapped up Saturday on the Grace Course at Saucon Valley Country Club. Barton shot his second straight round of even par 72 to tie for third with Matt Ferrari of Siena at 144 but the Lehigh junior took home the third place trophy by way of his final round 72.

