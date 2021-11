Our betting guru Jones Knows thinks Liverpool will put under-fire Manchester United to the sword at Old Trafford on Super Sunday. What I love about the way Brentford play is their ability to put teams under significant pressure when they have territorial advantage in a game. That is seen by their numbers in terms of chance creation. Thomas Frank's team have created the fewest overall chances (58) and fewest chances from open play (50) this season of any team but have the seventh-best expected goals scored data (11.89), highlighting that their brilliant start to the season is absolutely no fluke. That ability to create danger in the opposition box makes Leicester very hard to fancy at 13/8 with Sky Bet.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO