Nigeria to Debut its eNaira Currency Today

Nigeria’s eNaira digital currency will roll out officially on Monday (Oct. 25), according to Reuters. The news comes after Nigeria earlier this year banned banks from dealing in or facilitating in crypto transactions. The country will be using Bitt Inc, based in Barbados, as a technical partner to develop...
Around the world, major economies have been moving, in some cases quickly, to embrace and launch central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). And yet, the United States, relatively speaking, lags the pack. News came this past week that India is moving ahead to explore its version of the CBDC, even while...
The race to form the world’s first large-scale, fully functional central bank digital currency (CBDC) has now been won, and by one of the most unlikely candidates. Technically, it’s not the first CBDC. The Bahamas, for example, rolled out the Sand Dollar, but the eNaira surpasses it both in size and scope of implementation.
Africa reports more threats associated with climate change ahead of COP26. As world leaders convene in Glasgow for the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) next week, Gabon will lead Africa’s negotiation efforts. Officials in Gabon stated that the country will seek payment for its role in the fight against climate change. Home to 12 percent of the Congo Basin, Gabon has managed to protect its share of the rainforest, making it one of the few carbon-negative countries in the world.
ABUJA - Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, has launched the continent's first digital currency, the e-Naira. The launch also ranks Nigeria among very few nations in the world to adopt the electronic money system which leaders hope will help boost the country's GDP and fight inflation. The official launch of the...
Nigeria's Central Bank launched a digital currency on Monday that is designed to be used alongside its physical currency. The release of eNaira was officially announced via a press release issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria. A central bank digital currency is a type of cryptocurrency that's controlled by...
Amsterdam neo-bank Bunq has rolled out a local currency feature for digital nomads in its banking app. Bunq users can now receive, convert, hold and spend in multiple currencies without having to leave the app. The first currencies available to users are dollars, pounds, Swiss franc, Poland złoty and Bulgarian levin, with more in the pipeline.
After a delay of several weeks, the Central Bank of Nigeria is launching a digital currency that will complement the country’s physical money. What Happened: The launch of the eNaira was originally planned for Oct. 1 to Oct. 4 but was delayed due to the celebration of the 61st anniversary of Nigerian independence on Oct. 1. The rollout of the country’s digital currency comes after Nigeria banned crypto transactions, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), within the banking sector in February and four months later announced plans for the eNaira.
So central banks around the world are now producing their own digital currencies. In a groundbreaking move for the African continent, buffered by local activity and interest in cryptocurrency — after the U.S., it is the second-largest market for crypto trading — Nigeria joins that list this week. After being...
Crypto fans likely remember the case when Nigeria’s Central Bank stopped the West African nation’s banks and financial institutions from offering platforms for the processing of cryptocurrencies. The ban saw the institutions stop trading in crypto, including Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum. The Central Bank argued that the restriction was needed...
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)'s flagship payments platform has crossed the $100 billion mark. The platform announced this week that its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) recorded 4.2 billion transactions in October, amounting to around $103 billion, a record high on both accounts. According to NPCI, this growth was...
Cross-border payment hub Tranglo is bringing its services to Mongolia, with an eye on improving payments there, crowdfundraiser.com reported. “The entry into Mongolia is in line with our plans this year,” Tranglo CEO Jacky Lee said. “Mongolia is a key market with huge potential. It received about $550 million in remittances last year against the backdrop of a global pandemic.”
On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
Bitcoin’s recent price appreciation indicates that the global economy is in a crisis state, said PayPal’s Co-Founder Peter Thiel. Peter Thiel – Co-Founder of PayPal and Palantir Technologies – believes the high price of bitcoin indicates that inflation has started shaking the financial network. He opined that investors should not rush to buy BTC when the USD value for a single token is more than $60,000.
China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak.
A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies".
The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food.
But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
Hong Kong, November 1 (ANI): The past week has been a hectic one with one prototype after another of new Chinese military aircraft making their cameo appearances. Among them are two fighters, an airborne early warning aircraft and potentially an unmanned aircraft. The specific events included the first high-speed taxi...
A top international violinist had her instrument seized at a Moldovan airport as she was travelling to Russia, on suspicion of smuggling. Moldova’s culture minister has apologised after a star violinist had her instrument confiscated at the airport. Alexandra Conunova was travelling from her native country of Moldova to a...
Comments / 0