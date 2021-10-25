CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Nigeria to Debut its eNaira Currency Today

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nigeria’s eNaira digital currency will roll out officially on Monday (Oct. 25), according to Reuters. The news comes after Nigeria earlier this year banned banks from dealing in or facilitating in crypto transactions. The country will be using Bitt Inc, based in Barbados, as a technical partner to develop...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

India’s Mulling of CBDC Spotlights US Digital Dollar Lag

Around the world, major economies have been moving, in some cases quickly, to embrace and launch central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). And yet, the United States, relatively speaking, lags the pack. News came this past week that India is moving ahead to explore its version of the CBDC, even while...
WORLD
bitcoinmarketjournal.com

Nigeria Beats US in Race to Launch a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)

The race to form the world’s first large-scale, fully functional central bank digital currency (CBDC) has now been won, and by one of the most unlikely candidates. Technically, it’s not the first CBDC. The Bahamas, for example, rolled out the Sand Dollar, but the eNaira surpasses it both in size and scope of implementation.
WORLD
Brookings Institution

Africa in the news: Africa at COP26, military takeover in Sudan, and debut of Nigeria’s eNaira

Africa reports more threats associated with climate change ahead of COP26. As world leaders convene in Glasgow for the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) next week, Gabon will lead Africa’s negotiation efforts. Officials in Gabon stated that the country will seek payment for its role in the fight against climate change. Home to 12 percent of the Congo Basin, Gabon has managed to protect its share of the rainforest, making it one of the few carbon-negative countries in the world.
AFRICA
raleighnews.net

Nigeria Launches Africa's First Digital Currency

ABUJA - Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, has launched the continent's first digital currency, the e-Naira. The launch also ranks Nigeria among very few nations in the world to adopt the electronic money system which leaders hope will help boost the country's GDP and fight inflation. The official launch of the...
AFRICA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Godwin Emefiele
CNET

Nigeria's new digital currency was developed by an Overstock.com subsidiary

Nigeria's Central Bank launched a digital currency on Monday that is designed to be used alongside its physical currency. The release of eNaira was officially announced via a press release issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria. A central bank digital currency is a type of cryptocurrency that's controlled by...
WORLD
finextra.com

Bunq debuts multi-currency accounts

Amsterdam neo-bank Bunq has rolled out a local currency feature for digital nomads in its banking app. Bunq users can now receive, convert, hold and spend in multiple currencies without having to leave the app. The first currencies available to users are dollars, pounds, Swiss franc, Poland złoty and Bulgarian levin, with more in the pipeline.
AMSTERDAM, NY
Benzinga

Nigeria Set To Lunch A National Digital Currency On Monday

After a delay of several weeks, the Central Bank of Nigeria is launching a digital currency that will complement the country’s physical money. What Happened: The launch of the eNaira was originally planned for Oct. 1 to Oct. 4 but was delayed due to the celebration of the 61st anniversary of Nigerian independence on Oct. 1. The rollout of the country’s digital currency comes after Nigeria banned crypto transactions, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), within the banking sector in February and four months later announced plans for the eNaira.
WORLD
TechCrunch

Nigeria follows China’s footsteps in piloting digital currency

So central banks around the world are now producing their own digital currencies. In a groundbreaking move for the African continent, buffered by local activity and interest in cryptocurrency — after the U.S., it is the second-largest market for crypto trading — Nigeria joins that list this week. After being...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debut#Enaira Digital Currency#Reuters#Bitt Inc#Cbn#Cbdc
techweez.com

Months After Banning Crypto Transactions, Nigeria Launches Digital Currency Named eNaira

Crypto fans likely remember the case when Nigeria’s Central Bank stopped the West African nation’s banks and financial institutions from offering platforms for the processing of cryptocurrencies. The ban saw the institutions stop trading in crypto, including Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum. The Central Bank argued that the restriction was needed...
WORLD
pymnts

India’s UPI Platform Logs Record $100B in Transactions

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)'s flagship payments platform has crossed the $100 billion mark. The platform announced this week that its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) recorded 4.2 billion transactions in October, amounting to around $103 billion, a record high on both accounts. According to NPCI, this growth was...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Cross-Border Payments Platform Tranglo Moves Into Mongolia

Cross-border payment hub Tranglo is bringing its services to Mongolia, with an eye on improving payments there, crowdfundraiser.com reported. “The entry into Mongolia is in line with our plans this year,” Tranglo CEO Jacky Lee said. “Mongolia is a key market with huge potential. It received about $550 million in remittances last year against the backdrop of a global pandemic.”
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
FXStreet.com

China manufacturing warning to the world

China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
ECONOMY
cryptopotato.com

Peter Thiel: Bitcoin at $60,000 Means The Economy Is Facing Real Crisis

Bitcoin’s recent price appreciation indicates that the global economy is in a crisis state, said PayPal’s Co-Founder Peter Thiel. Peter Thiel – Co-Founder of PayPal and Palantir Technologies – believes the high price of bitcoin indicates that inflation has started shaking the financial network. He opined that investors should not rush to buy BTC when the USD value for a single token is more than $60,000.
BUSINESS
AFP

'Stock up', China says, amid new Covid outbreak

China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak. A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies". The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food. But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
hawaiitelegraph.com

New Chinese aircraft break cover fast and furiously

Hong Kong, November 1 (ANI): The past week has been a hectic one with one prototype after another of new Chinese military aircraft making their cameo appearances. Among them are two fighters, an airborne early warning aircraft and potentially an unmanned aircraft. The specific events included the first high-speed taxi...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy