Forward Oskar Sundqvist, who has been out of action since March 19 after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, is closing in on a return to play. Sundqvist has been cleared for contact and on Tuesday, for the first time, he took part in battle drills in practice. He has gradually stepped up his work in the past two weeks and is now taking part in all parts of the sessions.

NHL ・ 8 HOURS AGO