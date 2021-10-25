To shop sustainably for clothing, stop shopping

When COVID-19 hit, it seemed like the world moved online — and stuck in quarantine all day, many turned to online shopping. Retailers reported a 14% increase in online shopping among people under 30 during the pandemic. Some saw even more dramatic increases; Boohoo, a predominantly online retailer, reported a 45%...
After we got off the air yesterday, I decided to take a run through Stop & Shop to pick up a few things. It's something that I often do during storms. Instead of going to the grocery store before a storm with the rest of the world, I'll go during the storm. I have to go to work no matter what the weather is like, so instead of fighting the crowds, I'll have the store all to myself.
From the gilded ceiling to the neatly arranged shoe display, everything about El Dorado Thrift Store is designed to feel like a stylish boutique. “We look fancy, but we’re not expensive!” is how co-owner Diane Villagomez puts it. That’s because Villagomez and her sisters grew up in clothing their mother...
For many people, office-appropriate clothes and accessories count as an entirely separate category in your closet. Certain trends you’d wear on the weekends like cutouts and sheer fabric go against even the most lax dress codes. Conversely, pieces deemed meeting appropriate — like a button-down tucked into a stuffy pencil skirt — can feel out of context when worn on casual weekend outings. Thus, as you try to build out your 9-to-5 essentials, this can quickly run up the bill. Thankfully, however, many brands today offer both functional and trendy work clothes for those on a budget. (You just need to know where to shop.)
When trying to keep up with the latest fashion trends, it can be hard to find clothes that fit and styles that suit you at an affordable price. It’s also a struggle to figure out the authenticity of an outfit on online, second-hand or thrift stores– the trousers in your size end up getting stuck at your knees and the low-cut top is so low the only thing it covers is your bellybutton. Not to mention the process of sending items back, return fees and all-round delivery mayhem.
As the seasons begin to change, shifting from the warmer weather of summer to the cooler, even downright frozen atmosphere of fall and winter, so must our wardrobe. Sometimes when we begin to pull out...
Stop & Shop is hosting a one-day job fair at all 90 Connecticut locations Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with an on-the-spot interview. Stop & Shop is seeking to fill e-commerce and store roles, including union positions in the bakery, deli, grocery, seafood and produce departments. Overnight, cashiers, porters, baggers and home shoppers are also available positions.
A year after she started her business online, Bangor native Bailey Jankowski has opened a brick and mortar storefront for Maine Lifestyle Co. in downtown Brewer. Maine Lifestyle Co., located at 46 Center St. next door to Brewer Nutrition, and across the street from Jersey Subs & Sweets, sells clothing, accessories and home goods branded to Maine Lifestyle Co., as well as Maine-made gifts, personal care and other products.
An expert weighs on how to spot when claims of sustainability fall short. We’re officially in the age of brand collaborations. From unlikely pairings like Crocs and Balenciaga to luxury fashion house partnerships such as Fendi and Versace, two brands coming together to create a collection is a surefire way to garner some press (ahem) while imagining new product possibilities. But while brand collabs attract attention, shoppers are increasingly looking for more than just flashy fashion drops. Instead, consumers are adopting a sustainability mindset — and more than ever expect brands to step up in the face of the climate crisis.
The house of sustainable fashion has many rooms. There’s the glaring problem of overconsumption, also known as the room for shopping the closet you already own. There’s the room of materials made of recycled water bottles or with less water, painted green for eco-conscious efforts, but often, furnished in lofty ideals. There’s the room of secondhand shopping, which has seen a drastic upgrade in its rise to popularity. No longer just for the high schooler with free time, the secondhand market is projected to be worth $77B in the next five years. And then there’s the room of made-to-measure clothing and its elusive promise to reduce waste based on the notion of making clothes the way it’s always been done—based on orders and real bodies. Is made-to-order made to reframe sustainable clothing consumption? Let’s get into it.
Last year's holiday season was...what it was. Honestly, I think I blocked some of it out. In 2021, though, things seem to be looking up. For many of us, it's (somewhat) more feasible to travel, gather with loved ones and, of course, shop 'til you drop during holiday sales. Capitalism's favorite time of the year is upon us, and the experts predict we'll be spending a lot of money. But it's not exactly the return to "normalcy" some might expect.
Groceries in as little as 30 minutes... right to your door? That's what Stop & Shop's new delivery service is promising. Stop & Shop is partnering with Instacart to launch Stop & Shop Express. It's a new service that will allow customers to shop for their groceries and other household items online, and then have them delivered in as little as 30 minutes right to your front door.
As consumers have gotten used to faster and faster delivery times for food, alcohol and other consumer goods, Stop & Shop is now launching a program that will get people their groceries even faster — in as little as half an hour. The new Stop & Shop Express program, in...
With the holiday shopping season soon to be in full swing, don’t forget about shopping small when checking off your Christmas list. Tech expert Wendy Taccetta of Verizon gives tools and strategies small businesses cna utilize to boost customer service and sales. For more information go to Verizon.com/business.
It’s hard to believe it is less than two months away from Christmas and one month from Hanukkah. The reminder is not to stress the reader out, but to suggest easy, online gifts for any sports fan. STLSportsPage.com has two sports outlets: Fanatics (fanatics.93n6tx.net/0JddGL) and FOCO (foco.vegb.net/P04ZkQ). We also have an FTD Flower outlet: Flowers Fast.
Fall is all fun and games and tricks and treats, but before you know it that cool breeze turns into a dreaded winter chill. Come this time of year, it can be tempting to default to slouchy hoodies and shapeless puffers, but Amazon is here to rescue you from your sartorial woes with shearling coats, thermal leggings, cozy knit dresses, and more. Find the best Amazon clothes that strike the balance between fashion and function.
1. Home goods store Ollyloo Shoppe opened Oct. 2 at 12016 Hwy. 290, Ste. 4, Austin. The store focuses on a mixture of handmade and international home goods and gifts, including textiles, houseware, handmade rolled incense and reed diffusers, art and more. Owner Bronwyn Walsh said her store steers away from the farmhouse style to offer more colorful finds. 737-300-1919.
Ikea, which sets up room galleries in its stores to show how its furniture and accessories can be arranged and used, opened a new shop Nov. 1 at its Jacksonville store. The Sweden-based furniture company will open a “Sustainable Living Shop” inside the store at 7801 Gate Parkway at Interstate 295.
A volunteer employee from Discover Financial partnered with three siblings, assisting them in picking out their school clothes at Kohl’s on a Saturday morning. (Summer Seschillie/City Journals) Saturday mornings are often reserved for sleeping in, catching up on shows or even working. But for approximately 425 students attending school within...
(ABC4) – If you’ve decorated your home or apartment with furnishings, most likely you’ve stopped by the giant Swedish home store Ikea at some point. Starting November 1 – December 5, Ikea is offering customers the chance to sell back gently used furniture in exchange for Ikea store credit. This initiative is part of Ikea’s […]
