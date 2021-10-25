Magic's Gary Harris: Questionable Monday

A 32-point effort from DeMar DeRozan helped the high-flying Chicago Bulls hand the Utah Jazz their first loss of the year with a 107-99 win.After an expectedly tight first half, the Bulls made their move late in the third quarter with an 18-5 run.Utah responded with a late run of their own to cut the deficit to four, but ultimately fell short.Zach LaVine added 26 points to DeRozan’s season-high performance, while Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 30.DeMar's midrange game is LETHAL.32 points | 13-for-22 shooting | 6 rebs pic.twitter.com/VfAhNmH4eA— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 31, 2021Toronto rookie Scottie Barnes posted...
