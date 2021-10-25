CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic's Gary Harris: Questionable Monday

 8 days ago

Harris (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's game against Miami. Harris went through...

chatsports.com

Magic Gary Harris a Late Scratch Wednesday Against Spurs

The Orlando Magic announce guard Gary Harris is a late scratch and will not play in the team’s season opener against the San Antonio Spurs. INJURY UPDATE @OrlandoMagic guard @thats_G_ will not play tonight due to right hamstring maintenance.@jalensuggs will now start in his place.#MagicTogether. Harris is dealing with a...
NBA
numberfire.com

Gary Harris (hamstring) a game-time decision for Orlando Sunday

Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris is considered a game-time decision Sunday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Harris is dealing with a hamstring ailment, and his status will be determined after going through pre-game warmups. Should Harris return, Jalen Suggs could revert to a bench role. Our...
NBA
The Spun

Report: Panthers Sent Clear Message To Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was the subject of recent rumors suggesting he could be sent to Houston as part of a Deshaun Watson trade. According to CBS’ Jason La Canfora, the Panthers were at one point “willing” to trade McCaffrey and “three high draft picks” for Watson, who has not played all season due to his ongoing lawsuits regarding alleged sexual misconduct. The Panthers have since denied they included McCaffrey in any trade talks, as La Canfora noted.
NFL
Jalen Suggs
Gary Harris
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Crip Walked On The Court During Lakers vs. Cavaliers Showdown

After a terrible ending to the Los Angeles Lakers-Oklahoma City Thunder game on Wednesday, Russell Westbrook bounced back last Friday, dropping 19 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even though the Cavs put up a good fight, the Lakers were too much to bear for the young team. They succumbed in...
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers Recap: LA Makes A Big Lineup Change And Carmelo Anthony Strikes Again

Lakers fans were finally able to breathe a sigh of relief, as Los Angeles built and maintained a double-digit advantage over the visiting Houston Rockets for much of the teams' first meeting of the year, ultimately securing a 95-85 win. A big lineup change and the hot shooting of Carmelo Anthony helped ice the victory. Los Angeles moved to a 4-3 record on the young season. A rematch against the rebuilding Rockets is scheduled for Tuesday night.
NBA
#Magic#Knicks
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Lookalike Steals The Show During Lakers Win

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had a wonderful Halloween night as they defeated the Houston Rockets in order to propel themselves over .500 for the first time this season. The Lakers had been struggling to get any momentum going throughout the early going of the season but now, they seem to be finding their chemistry which bodes well moving forward.
NBA
sportstalkline.com

This DeMarcus Lawrence harm update is dreadful files for the Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports) The Dallas Cowboys got the opposite of the news they were hoping for on defensive end DeMarcus Cousins, who reportedly has a broken foot.When defensive end DeMarcus Cousins landed on the injury report on Wednesday, concern immediately spiked that he might have to miss extended…
NFL
The Independent

DeMar DeRozan stars as Chicago Bulls hand Utah Jazz first loss of the season

A 32-point effort from DeMar DeRozan helped the high-flying Chicago Bulls hand the Utah Jazz their first loss of the year with a 107-99 win.After an expectedly tight first half, the Bulls made their move late in the third quarter with an 18-5 run.Utah responded with a late run of their own to cut the deficit to four, but ultimately fell short.Zach LaVine added 26 points to DeRozan’s season-high performance, while Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 30.DeMar's midrange game is LETHAL.32 points | 13-for-22 shooting | 6 rebs pic.twitter.com/VfAhNmH4eA— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 31, 2021Toronto rookie Scottie Barnes posted...
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
Basketball
Sports
The Spun

NBA Fans React To Monday’s Lou Williams News

In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks that was released on Monday, Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams hinted at his impending retirement. “This is probably my last season. I say that publicly,” Williams said, though he did caution that he’s said that before only to return to the NBA.
NBA
The Spun

Magic Johnson Wants The Rams To Face 1 Team In NFC Championship

The Los Angeles Rams continued to look like a Super Bowl contender this past weekend with a dominant performance against the Houston Texans. The NFC West competitors improved to 7-1 and now hold a share of the lead in the division with the Arizona Cardinals. Magic Johnson has taken note...
NBA
Click2Houston.com

Monday huddle: What’s next for TCU, Gary Patterson after surprising split?

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene. Patterson now out at TCU after a legendary run. On a day in which much of the nation’s focus was on the NFL, this news in college football certainly still resonated on a national level: On Sunday night, news broke that Texas Christian and longtime head coach Gary Patterson had agreed to mutually part ways, effective immediately.
HOUSTON, TX

