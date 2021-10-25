CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorful Suits Take Over Casablanca's FW21 Tailoring Collection

By YeEun Kim
Hypebae
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharaf Tajer‘s fashion label Casablanca is launching a collection of tailored suits in a bold color palette for Fall/Winter 2021. The range takes inspiration from the casinos of Monte-Carlo. Double-breasted jackets...

hypebae.com

