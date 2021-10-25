Colorful Suits Take Over Casablanca's FW21 Tailoring Collection

When it comes to wedding fashion, it may feel like the bride gets all the attention. They spend months finding the perfect dress, have thousands of options to choose from, bring their girl gang along, and even get a big reveal on the day-of (whether it’s a first look or when she walks down the aisle). There are dozens of articles written about everything from the best styles for your body shape, the right fabric for the season, how to prepare for shopping—the list goes on. So, what about those who won't wear a dress on their wedding day? We want to give grooms and brides donning suits their own fashion moment. If you think your only option is a black suit—it’s not! There are plenty of other acceptable colors to choose from, whether you consider yourself fashion-forward or someone who prefers comfort over style.

APPAREL ・ 13 DAYS AGO