CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Annual Mr. and Ms. Wicked Pageant held in Beckley

By Jack Taylor
WVNS
WVNS
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=378BUx_0cbUt1iR00

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — In Raleigh County, the costumes came out a little early this year as families came together for a costume contest and beauty pageant.

The ninth annual Mr. and Ms. Wicked pageant took place at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. The event showcased kids of all ages sporting their spookiest costumes.

While the judges had to pick winners, everyone who came out got a crown and a trophy. They even got a chance to trick or treat a week early!

“I think it’s just great for kids to be able to go out and do things so they aren’t just sitting at home they can get up on stage and dance and have a good time and I think it’s worth it to see the smiles on their faces,” said Taylor Stewart who was the MC for the event and is a lifetime Miss Beckley-Raleigh County.

This is just one of the many pageants the city hosts throughout the year, and Stewart said she cannot wait for the rest.

Read more top stories from wvnstv.com ⟶

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Salvation Army hiring for holiday season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It’s a sound you hear every holiday season. Every year, bell ringers with the Salvation Army stand in front of stores to raise money for people in need. The bell ringing season began November 1, 2021, but they are still desperately searching for bell ringers, both paid and volunteer. The Bell […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Local church happy to hold their traditional trunk-or-treat event

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Last year, children were not able to participate in trick-or-treating due to COVID. COVID-19 put a stop to the majority of fall activities in the area last year, including trick-or-treating. This year, one local church made sure children feel some normalcy with the holidays. The Grace Pointe Fellowship, located in Beckley, hosted […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Volunteers help harvest vegetables in Raleigh County for senior citizens

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Volunteers helped harvest vegetables in Raleigh County on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The vegetables will be given to senior citizens in need around the area. At the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority, volunteers gathered fresh vegetables including tomatoes and peppers. AmeriCorps Vista worker Pauline Spiegel said participating in events like this helps […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
Beckley, WV
Society
Beckley, WV
Government
City
Beckley, WV
Beckley, WV
Sports
County
Raleigh County, WV
Raleigh County, WV
Sports
Raleigh County, WV
Society
Raleigh County, WV
Government
WVNS

Raleigh County Library waives fines in exchange for animal supplies

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local organization is doing what they can to help the Humane Society of Raleigh County. The Raleigh County Public Library will waive library fines in exchange for pet food and supply donations until November 13, 2021. The annual program started five years ago. Amy Stover, Director for the Raleigh County […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County Parks & Recreation Authority holds costume vault event

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you have not had a chance to pick up a Halloween costume for your child, the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is holding their annual costume vault event. Costumes, make-up, and accessories are available for children of all ages, all free of charge. All of the costumes are inspected […]
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pageant
WVNS

Humane Society facing shortages in community pet food pantry

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Humane Society of Raleigh County has faced constant supply shortages for the last few months. They announced October 29, 2021 the community food pet pantry was completely empty. As food and supply prices increase across the country, pet owners with limited income struggle to afford the necessary supplies. “Right now […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Fayette County Schools provide farm to table lunches

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Schools in Fayette County found a way to spice up their school lunches as October is National Farm to School Month. Throughout the month both Fayetteville PK-8 and Oak Hill Middle school served lunches with locally grown ingredients. Everything from chicken to lettuce, and even the dairy products, came from Southern […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

White Sulphur Springs hosts contest to decorate Main Street

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)–White Sulphur Springs is reinventing their Scare Pole Contest. The city gave businesses and local groups the opportunity to design and display their own scare pole throughout town. There were nineteen entries including: a pig, Edweena Scissorhands, grape stomping and more. Allinda Perrine, a sponsor of the event, said contests like these […]
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNS

Scarecrows decorate Uptown Beckley as part of inaugural contest

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you have driven around Beckley recently, you may have seen some new scarecrows. The new additions are part of an inaugural Scarecrow Decorating Contest. There were over 21 entries, with 30 different scarecrows decorated. Every scarecrow was judged by the Beckley Beautification Commission. Some of the winners included the Beckley […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Thursday marks First Responder Appreciation Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you run into a first responder on Thursday, October 28, 2021, be sure to thank them for their service. Thursday marks First Responder Appreciation Day. The annual event is used to recognize first responders for the work they do for the community. The Director of Operations for JanCare, Paul Seamann, […]
FESTIVAL
WVNS

Young entrepreneur has big plans for new business in Ronceverte

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS)– A young entrepreneur in Greenbrier County has big plans to start her own small business. Music has always played a big role in 18-year-old Alex DeGraff and her dad, Adam’s lives. The father-daughter duo, both music teachers in the area, but wanted to expand their horizons. “We’ve been renting a studio and […]
RONCEVERTE, WV
WVNS

United Way encourages people to dress down with Denim for a Difference

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local businesses around Southern West Virginia are dressing down to make a difference this week, October 25 – 29, 2021. Denim for a Difference is an annual fundraiser for The United Way of Southern West Virginia. Businesses can allow their employees to wear denim to work for a small donation of […]
CHARITIES
WVNS

Tips for trick-or-treating safely in Virginia on Halloween

(WFXR) — The new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Dr. Anthony Fauci say that this year’s trick-or-treating should be safe for young children in small groups. According to a recent survey from the National Confectioners Association, 80 percent of Americans plan on trick-or-treating in 2021 compared to 65 percent […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Stories of Strength: Angela Crook

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A cancer diagnosis is never easy to receive. Angela Crook was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in April of 2021. She felt a prickly sensation in her chest and got a Mammogram for the first time in two years. After 14 weeks of different procedures and exams — she had […]
CANCER
WVNS

WVNS

1K+
Followers
407
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy