CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Best recipes for tailgating start with – BBQ sauce!

Tulsa World
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma has two time-honored traditions: football and tailgating. At Head Country, we’re not only proud to be Oklahoma’s barbecue sauce of choice, we’re proud of our rich tradition of celebration every football season with football fans in our state. Whether you’re partying in the parking lot or homegating with...

tulsaworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
myrecipes.com

Grandma's Best Thanksgiving Recipes

There's nothing quite as delicious as Thanksgiving at your grandmother's house. Moist turkey, fluffy dressing, vibrant vegetables, and rich desserts, grandma had a knack for making it all. Recreate a bit of that nostalgia with these grandma-created recipes, ranging from mains to sides and more, to make your tastiest Thanksgiving yet.
RECIPES
Mashed

Tender Slow Cooked Pork With Onion Soup Mix Recipe

The fall months are upon us, which means that it's comfort food season. We can't think of a better, more comforting way to usher the season in than with this recipe for tender slow cooked pork, which comes to us from recipe developer Christina Musgrave of Tasting With Tina. Musgrave uses onion soup mix as the sole seasoning ingredient while slow-cooking the pork roast, which adds a perfectly savory flavor element. The onion soup mix is made of so many delicious seasonings that work well with roasted pork, including onion powder, onion flakes, beef bouillon, salt, pepper, and garlic — they are truly a match made in comfort food heaven!
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
butterwithasideofbread.com

BEST CARROT CAKE RECIPE

Best Carrot Cake recipe that is moist, delicious and made with crushed pineapple and shredded carrots. The homemade cream cheese frosting pairs perfectly with this carrot cake recipe. This carrot cake recipe is simple, but somehow contains exactly the perfect combination of flavors and always turns out with the perfect...
RECIPES
kidsactivitiesblog.com

The Best Homemade Hot Cocoa Mix Recipe

As it gets colder out, I am pretty much ALWAYS in the mood to make hot chocolate–and this is hands down the BEST homemade hot cocoa mix recipe, ever!. My family adores this homemade hot cocoa mix! It is so rich and creamy! You can even add to the fun by setting up a hot chocolate charcuterie board, and serve all sorts of fun and yummy toppings for you, your guests, and even Santa to enjoy. It’s a favorite in my house on Christmas morning!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbq Sauce#Chili Sauce#Pulled Pork#Food Drink#Head Country#Queso#Bbq
Mashed

Best Halloween Candy Platter Recipe

Halloween is one of the best holidays to celebrate with friends and family alike. It's centered around all the amazing treats that the kiddos get while trick-or-treating. It's one of our favorite holidays because of the sheer fact that there is so much candy and sweets involved. If you're on the same page and are in the mood to throw a festive bash complete with all the tricks and treats, then we have the perfect recipe for you.
FOOD & DRINKS
bee-news.com

‘World’s Best Granola’ is a kid-friendly recipe

Homemade granola is tasty to eat any time of day, but in our family it’s a staple for fall breakfasts with nonfat plain yogurt and fresh fruit. Not only is granola a nutritious start to the day, with its wholesome blend of heart-healthy oats and chopped nuts, but a handful makes a satisfying after-school treat with a glass of milk, and a few spoonsful add crunch to a scoop of ice cream for an evening dessert.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Courier-Express

Smoke-N-Sauce BBQ business opens at Twisted Vine Winery in DuBois

DuBOIS — Smoke-N-Sauce BBQ recently starting serving up specialty smoked meats at the Twisted Vine Winery location in DuBois. Owner David Plants said Twisted Vine Winery, located beside Martin’s grocery store on Hoover Avenue, was opened five years ago, offering 30 different wines. “We talked about adding some sort of...
DUBOIS, PA
mediafeed.org

27 of the best air fryer recipes on the web

The best air fryer recipes are those that work great every time with just a tiny adjustment to suit your own air fryer. And a collection of air fryer recipes is great to have on hand for last-minute meals, or for food prepping for the week. Either way, you’ll be...
RECIPES
Winston-Salem Journal

Recipe Swap: Roasted peppers, tomatoes and capers make a quick and tasty sauce for shrimp

Tomatoes are a go-to ingredient for me for quick weeknight sauces. Some people think all tomato sauces have to cook for hours to reach their full potential. Not so. Canned or fresh tomatoes can be turned into a tasty sauce in 20 minutes or less. Here, tomatoes, roasted peppers and capers — with an assist from fennel seed and oregano — make a very flavorful sauce in the time it takes to steam rice or boil water for pasta — both of which are fine accompaniments for the shrimp and sauce.
RECIPES
Simply Recipes

10 Cranberry Recipes That Go Beyond Sauce

Whether you are a die-hard fan of cranberry in the can or cranberry sauce made with fresh cranberries you make so many recipes that go beyond the tart sauce we all know and love: Cranberry glazed meatballs, cranberry sorbet, muffins, bread, canapés. Spooning a big dollop of cranberry sauce on...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Telegraph

Best-ever roasties recipe

Roast potatoes a crucial component to Sunday lunch, and these benefit from a potato paste that creates an extra crispy crust. Peel the potatoes. Put the first one in front of you and cut off the bump at each end (do not discard), then slice the central, cylindrical section into 2cm discs. Repeat with the remaining potato(es). Put the discs in a pan and add the offcut bumps, roughly chopped. Pour in water to cover, add salt, bring to the boil and simmer very gently, covered, for seven to 10 minutes, until just tender. Use a slotted spoon to remove the discs to a colander to drain. Scoop the offcuts into a small bowl – they should be soft and crumbly – do not discard the cooking water. Mash the offcuts with a fork until smooth. Splash in one to two tablespoons of the cooking water and work until sticky, like wallpaper paste.
RECIPES
Food52

32 Best Potluck Recipes to Bring On-the-Go

Yay! You got invited to a party. But wait...it's a potluck party. That means you have to bring something! Do you go sweet or savory? Do you choose something you can serve at room temperature or a dish that needs to be heated up? Even if you're the Martha Stewart or Amanda Hesser among your friend group, deciding what to cook and serve to family, friends, and possibly some strangers too can be stressful. Let us help steer you in the right direction with more than 30 of our best potluck recipes.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy