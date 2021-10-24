Best recipes for tailgating start with – BBQ sauce!

Roast potatoes a crucial component to Sunday lunch, and these benefit from a potato paste that creates an extra crispy crust. Peel the potatoes. Put the first one in front of you and cut off the bump at each end (do not discard), then slice the central, cylindrical section into 2cm discs. Repeat with the remaining potato(es). Put the discs in a pan and add the offcut bumps, roughly chopped. Pour in water to cover, add salt, bring to the boil and simmer very gently, covered, for seven to 10 minutes, until just tender. Use a slotted spoon to remove the discs to a colander to drain. Scoop the offcuts into a small bowl – they should be soft and crumbly – do not discard the cooking water. Mash the offcuts with a fork until smooth. Splash in one to two tablespoons of the cooking water and work until sticky, like wallpaper paste.

