The Knicks have lived by the three-point field goal in the early going. And if you live by it, there are going to be some nights when you will die by it. That happened Sunday, three games into the season, when the Knicks went cold. They looked lethargic and drained after starting the season with an exhausting double-overtime win over Boston and a blowout win in Orlando.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO