Japanese Market Significantly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is significantly lower in choppy trading on Monday, giving up the modest gains in the previous sessions, with the Nikkei 225 staying above the 28,500 level, following the mixed cues from Wall Street on Friday, with technology stocks dragging the market. Traders are also cautious...

Australian Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Tuesday, giving up some of the modest gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,300 level, ignoring the positive cues from Wall Street overnight, with financials and materials sectors are dragging the market. Traders also remain cautious ahead to the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy decision.
Healthcare, Resources Shares Dragging Down Canadian Market

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is down in negative territory a little past noon on Tuesday, dragged down by sharp losses in healthcare, materials and energy sections. Weak commodity prices are weighing on energy and materials shares. The mood is quite cautious with investors looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement for directional clues.
European Stocks Close Mixed As Traders Eye Policy Meetings For Direction

(RTTNews) - European stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday with investors largely making cautious moves, looking ahead to the outcome of key central bank meetings in the United States and Britain for further direction. Weak economic data from the region and supply chain worries weighed on sentiment. The...
Analyst Ratings For ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, ON Semiconductor has an average price target of $55.75 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $42.00.
Mixed Dow, S&P 500 performance belies firmly bullish stock market breadth

Although the broader stock market indexes are mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 20 points, or 0.1%, and the S&P 500 down 0.2%, market breadth readings are firmly bullish on the day. The number of advancing stocks are dominating decliners 2,276 to 920 on the NYSE and 3,087 to 1,159 on the Nasdaq, while volume in advancing shares is 79.5% of total NYSE volume and 72.1% of total Nasdaq volume. The Nasdaq Composite is up 0.1% and the NYSE Composite is rising 0.5%. Meanwhile, the bullish breadth is being shown in the Russell 2000 index of small-capitalization stocks, which is surging 2.3%
How to Invest in the Stock Market in India

India has the seventh-largest economy in the world, but it was not until the 1990s that it became possible for foreigners to invest in India. Since then, India became a rapidly growing emerging market. The “I” in BRICS stands for … Continue reading → The post How to Invest in the Stock Market in India appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Ongoing Shortages Could Significantly Affect The Stock Market

Today, many strange and not-so-strange shortages are popping up left and right, whether it be well-documented shortages (e.g., rental cars, bicycles, and semiconductor chips) or more mysterious shortages (e.g., Halloween candy, French fries, and Thanksgiving turkeys). And this problem is not just a domestic one. In the face of anemic economic growth, natural gas prices in Europe have quadrupled, coal prices in China stand at an eight-year high, and gasoline shortages in the United Kingdom are accelerating. At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, it made intuitive sense for the world to run short of surgical masks, computer webcams, and hand sanitizer. 18 months later, despite the re-opening of the economy, consumers are experiencing surprisingly long lines, higher prices, limited choices, and constant references to amorphous “supply chain issues.” In too many cases, there is no stock available, and no idea when the product will be delivered.
Lower Open Anticipated For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 25 points or 0.4 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,600-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start for Thursday's trade.
Oversold Malaysia Stock Market Still Called Lower

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in six straight sessions, sinking more than 25 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,585-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Thursday. The global forecast for...
Central Bank Announcements Sent Global Markets Lower

The Bank of Canada announced on Wednesday that it will be ending its quantitative easing policies and stopping the purchases of new bonds, though it will not increase interest rates just yet. The bank has been keeping interest rates low by buying billions of dollars in federal bonds, but the recent increase in job growth and high vaccination rate have enabled the country's economy to recover enough to end the justification for such stimulus.
Why Robinhood Markets Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) are trading lower following the release of the company's third-quarter earnings results, which included a miss on both EPS and sales. The company also issued weak forward guidance. Robinhood estimates Q4 sales to be less than $325 million versus the $500 million consensus...
