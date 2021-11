BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side has a few reminders for you about Election Day, especially if you didn't vote in-person last year because of COVID-19. First, you need to find your polling place. To do that, look at your voter registration card, or if that isn't handy, just go to your county board of elections website. In Erie County, scroll down and click on "voter lookup and view sample ballot." You can look up your polling location by typing in your address.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO