Memphis, TN

Non-profit organization creates homes for recent former prisoners

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 8 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former prisoners often say it can be a challenge to re-enter society once their sentence is complete.

But one local non-profit is looking to make the transition, a smooth process for one Memphis family.

Indomitable Families affected by Incarceration renovated a home, and are looking for former prisoners to apply to live there.

“Housing is important. It’s one of the basic needs,” said Crystal DeBerry, Indomitable Families Affected by Incarceration.

But it’s not always easy for former inmates to obtain.

“If you’re a convicted felon, you have to check the box. No matter how much money you have to check the box, and nine times out of ten you won’t get approved,” said DeBerry.

To remove that barrier, Indomitable Families Affected by Incarceration, a local nonprofit aimed at promoting health and wellness, and minimizing societal barriers, developed a home for a former prisoner.

“While they’re living here, they will receive free therapy, as well as light case-management support for whatever their needs are,” said DeBerry.

Indomitable Families Affected by Incarceration is accepting applications.

To qualify, someone in the family must have been released from prison within the last three years.

“If anyone knows a family in need and are in need of housing, they can contact us at the office or our social media pages,” said DeBerry.

Families can move in as early as next Monday.

If you’re interested, visit this link https://roundtable.livegivemidsouth.org/organizations/1147440.

