The first set of College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled Tuesday, and that will give the first hint as to who the four playoff teams will be. It's still five weeks until the selection show, and there is a lot to play out. Sporting News will have bowl projections each week leading up to the final results. This year’s bowl season includes 42 games between FBS teams. The College Football Playoff championship game is Jan. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The semifinals are Dec. 31 at the Capital One Orange Bowl and Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO