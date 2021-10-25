CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iron, Reynolds by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-24 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southeastern Missouri. For your protection...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 04:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marquette WINTRY WEATHER CREATING HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS Lake-effect snow falling across the area has led to minor snow accumulations, including on roads. As a result, slippery conditions are being observed, notably on U.S. Highway 41. Motorists should be aware of rapidly deteriorating conditions where snow is currently or has recently fallen as visibilities may also briefly be reduced. Slow down, take extra time to reach destinations, and leave plenty of space between vehicles.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 23:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis LAKE EFFECT SNOW CONTINUES OVER HIGHER TERRAIN OF SOUTHERN JEFFERSON AND CENTRAL LEWIS COUNTY At 1115 AM, regional radar shows a band of lake effect rain and snow from Sackets Harbor and Adams east to Copenhagen and Croghan. This band of lake effect will drift north through Noon today before beginning to diminish. Accumulating snow has already occurred over portions of the Tug Hill this morning. Across the higher terrain, expect a slushy coating to an inch of snow as this band moves through the area. Untreated roads and those not heavily traveled could have a few slick spots as temperatures are still in the lower to middle 30s. Primary roads and those roads across the lower terrain will likely remain just wet. Locations impacted include Watertown, Carthage, Lowville, West Carthage, Adams, Adams Center, Barnes Corners, Denmark, New Bremen, Watson, Sackets Harbor, Martinsburg, Smithville, Rodman, Lorraine, Copenhagen, Croghan, Castorland, Ellisburg and Worth. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-02 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hitchcock; Red Willow Dense fog will be possible across the area through 10 AM CDT. Travel will be difficult on area roadways and motorists are urged to slow down and use low beam headlights.
HITCHCOCK COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mountrail by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 08:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-02 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mountrail FOG EXPECTED ACROSS MOUNTRAIL COUNTY THIS MORNING Areas of fog, dense at times, will be found across portions of Mountrail County this morning. Those traveling will want to allow extra time to reach their destination this morning, along with slowing down and using low beam headlights when encountering fog.
ENVIRONMENT
Ironton, MO
Reynolds County, MO
Arcadia, MO
Glover, MO
Iron County, MO
Missouri State
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 08:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-02 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations Dense Fog This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Areas of dense fog with visibility less than a quarter mile. * WHERE...Natrona County especially around Casper. * WHEN...Through 11 AM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibility. When fog is encountered, turn on your headlights so other can see you, and slow down.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Oregon Coast, North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast; North Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Brown, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Brown; Pike FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will warm above freezing as the morning progresses.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 02:51:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-11-02 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Additional snow accumulations of around 4 inches, with localized amounts up to 11 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Isabel Pass. * WHEN...Until 7 PM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected south Donnelly Dome. Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 07:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-11-02 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with localized amounts up to 9 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...Through 4 PM Today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. The heaviest snowfall will be just north of Nome. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 09:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected later this evening. Target Area: Newton The Flood Advisory is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana Kankakee River at Dunns Bridge affecting Jasper and Porter Counties. The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Indiana Iroquois River near Foresman affecting Newton County. For the Kankakee River...including Dunns Bridge, Shelby, Momence, Wilmington...elevated river levels are forecast. The Flood Advisory remains in effect The Flood Advisory continues for Iroquois River from Near I-65 east of Foresman downstream to near US-41 north of Kentland, including the Foresman gauge. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 7:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 15.6 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.0 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to low lying agricultural areas near the river.
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sullivan, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-06 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this morning by around 1045 AM EDT /945 AM CDT/. Target Area: Sullivan; Vigo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Terre Haute. * Until late Saturday morning. * At 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday /9:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was 19.5 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday /9:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ was 20.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Friday evening and continue falling to 11.6 feet Friday, November 12. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Knox, Lewis, Marion, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Knox; Lewis; Marion; Shelby FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will warm above freezing as the morning progresses.
KNOX COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Gogebic, Luce, Northern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alger; Gogebic; Luce; Northern Schoolcraft WINTRY WEATHER CREATING HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS Lake-effect snow continuing to fall across the area has led to briefly reduced visibilities and minor snow accumulations, including on roads. Motorists should be aware of rapidly deteriorating conditions where snow is currently or has recently fallen. Slow down, take extra time to reach destinations, and leave plenty of space between vehicles.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pike, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Pike; Scott The National Weather Service in St Louis MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Valley City. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 48 hours. The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flood Warning for the Illinois River at Valley City. * From Wednesday evening until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.4 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 14.6 feet early Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, The road to Norbut Fish and Wildlife area is flooded. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Illinois River Valley City 14.0 13.4 Tue 9 am 13.8 14.1 14.4 14.5 14.5
PIKE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Knox, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-08 03:30:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this morning by around 1045 AM EDT /945 AM CDT/. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * Until early Monday morning. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 12.3 feet Friday, November 12. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Leaverton Park in Palestine and park in Hutsonville begin to flood. Agricultural flooding spreads to higher land. Seep water is noticeable behind levees. Some elevated river cottages are surrounded by water. Several county or township roads east of Lincoln Heritage Trail between Palestine and Hutsonville in Crawford County Illinois are impassable.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 07:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-11-02 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with localized amounts up to 9 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...Through 4 PM Today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. The heaviest snowfall will be just north of Nome. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Dangerous driving conditions are possible, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Downed trees and power lines are possible. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...In Oregon, this includes Highway 31 north of Paisley to Summer Lake as well as the higher terrain across eastern Klamath County and Lake County. In Northern California, this includes Highway 299 at Cedar Pass and the Warner mountains in eastern Modoc County. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Elkhart by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 10:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued Tuesday night. Target Area: Elkhart The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio Indiana...Michigan Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Branch Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Ohio Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville affecting Allen, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers. * Until Thursday morning. * At 9:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 7.0 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 6.0 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Moderate flooding of Scidmore Park can be expected. Evacuation of some animals in the park zoo can also be expected. High water affects several businesses and floods the basements of homes along south Main, Green, and Jackson Streets. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.9 feet on 03/11/1974.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Parke, Vermillion, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-06 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this morning by around 1045 AM EDT /945 AM CDT/. Target Area: Parke; Vermillion; Vigo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Montezuma. * Until late Saturday morning. * At 8:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 18.1 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM EDT Tuesday was 18.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Friday evening and continue falling to 10.6 feet Friday, November 12. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 07:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-02 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Light freezing rain. Ice accumulations of up to a glaze, particularly from Georgetown Lake to Phillipsburg on MT- 1. Light freezing rain has deposited a light glaze of ice on roads, even though most precipitation has ended slick conditions may continue for an hour or two after sunrise. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
DEER LODGE COUNTY, MT

