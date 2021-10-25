Severe Weather Statement issued for Iron, Reynolds by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 10:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued Tuesday night. Target Area: Elkhart The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio Indiana...Michigan Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Branch Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Ohio Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville affecting Allen, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers. * Until Thursday morning. * At 9:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 7.0 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 6.0 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Moderate flooding of Scidmore Park can be expected. Evacuation of some animals in the park zoo can also be expected. High water affects several businesses and floods the basements of homes along south Main, Green, and Jackson Streets. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.9 feet on 03/11/1974.

ELKHART COUNTY, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO