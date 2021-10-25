Sam Richardson joins Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2

Disney+ has revealed the new and returning cast members that are on board the highly anticipated sequel Hocus Pocus 2. As expected, original stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all set to return as the Sanderson Sisters, with Doug Jones returning to play zombie Billy Butcherson. They will be joined by Whitney Peak (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Gossip Girl), Lilia Buckingham (Crown Lake), Belissa Escobedo (The Baker and The Beauty, Tony Hale (Arrested Development, Veep, Toy Story 4), Sam Richardson (Veep, Hoops), Hannah Wadingham (Game of Thrones, Ted Lasso), Juju Brener (Vanquish), Froy Guiterrez (Teen Wolf, Cruel Summer), Taylor Henderson (Earwig and the Witch), and Nina Kitchen.
