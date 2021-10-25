CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Richardson joins Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2

By Gary Collinson
flickeringmyth.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTed Lasso and Werewolves Within actor Sam Richardson is set to join the cast of Walt Disney Pictures’ upcoming Hocus Pocus sequel, where he’ll appear alongside the 1993 original’s returning...

