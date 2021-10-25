Bruins Start Fast, Hold On for 4-3 Win

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – The San Jose Sharks announced that forward Timo Meier has entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, as six players and head coach Bob Boughner remain sidelined ahead of Tuesday’s game.
In an update Tuesday morning, team officials also announced that head trainer Ray Tufts is also entering COVID-19 protocols, while forward Jonathan Dahlen has been cleared.
The team has called up Will Leonard, head athletic trainer of AHL affiliate San Jose Barracuda, to assist the coaching staff as the Sharks face the Buffalo Sabres Tuesday night.
On Saturday, Dahlen, along with Andrew Cogliano, Matt Nieto, Erik Karlsson, Jake Middleton,...
Comments / 0