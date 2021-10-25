CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Lompoc celebrates the fall season with "Dunkin for Pumpkins" event

By Ruby Tincup
 8 days ago
On Sunday, the pool at the Lompoc Aquatic Center was transformed into a floating pumpkin patch for the first ever "Dunkin for Pumpkins" event.

Lompoc Parks & Recreation put on the fall-inspired event for kids up to 17-years-old, inviting them to swim and pick a floating pumpkin. A pumpkin decorating station was also available for participants to get creative.

“We were just trying to come up with something fun and unique that isn’t around in this area, so we figured to host one here at the aquatics center once we figured out pumpkins do float,” said Johanna Kinard, recreation coordinator with the City of Lompoc Recreation Division

All participants were required to register for the event beforehand. General admission including a pumpkin cost $12, and general admission without a pumpkin cost $6.

The Lompoc Aquatic Center hosts multiple family-friendly events throughout the year. For more information on programs, recreational swim, or upcoming events, visit www.cityoflompoc.com .

