CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Rust' star Jensen Ackles pays emotional tribute to Halyna Hutchins: 'She was an inspiration'

By Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ImFUo_0cbUovED00

"Rust" star Jensen Ackles weighed in on the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with an emotional Instagram post Sunday.

Filmmaker Hutchins, 42, died from injuries after a prop gun was discharged on the Western's New Mexico set on Oct. 21, an incident which Ackles called  "a tragedy of epic proportions" in the post.

"She was an inspiration," Ackles wrote in the past below a gallery of photos. The actor detailed a conversation he had with Hutchins days before she was killed.

"Earlier last week I felt compelled to tell Halyna just how awesome I thought she was," Ackles wrote. "I told her how incredible I thought her camera shots were and just how exciting it was to watch her and her team work. Truly. She laughed and said thank you and gave me a hug. I'll forever be thankful we had that moment."

The actor sent prayers to Halyna's husband Matt Hutchins and the couple's 9-year-old son. "There are just not enough words to express what an immense loss this is," Ackles wrote. "She will be incredibly missed by all of us who knew and admired her."

'Rust' crew: Walked off set to protest working conditions hours before cinematographer death: Reports

Matt Hutchins posted a photo of his late wife on Twitter with their son asking for privacy, saying, "Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words. Our loss is enormous."

On Friday, court records released stated an assistant director unwittingly handed "Rust" star Alec Baldwin a loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use in the moments before the actor fatally shot Hutchins on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set.

Director Joel Souza, who was standing behind the cinematographer, was wounded, the records said.

The Associated Press wrote on Sunday that Baldwin, who is a producer on “Rust,” met Saturday with Matt Hutchins and the couple's 9-year-old son at a hotel in Santa Fe where the actor had been staying during filming.

Ackles wrote in his Instagram post that he and his wife, Danneel Ackles, have donated to the AFI memorial scholarship fund set up in Hutchins’ name, as well as to the GoFundMe campaign set up by ICG Local 600 to support Halyna’s family.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Rust' star Jensen Ackles pays emotional tribute to Halyna Hutchins: 'She was an inspiration'

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland Blasts Candace Owens: "Hateful, Cancerous Human"

The shooting on the set of Rust last week has been the non-stop talk of the industry as people attempt to piece together how such a brazen act of negligence could occur. We previously reported on Alec Baldwin firing a prop weapon on the set of his western film while on location in New Mexico. Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography, was fatally wounded. Director Joel Souza was shot but survived his injuries.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danneel Ackles
Person
Jensen Ackles
Person
Alec Baldwin
The Independent

Alec Baldwin shooting: Rust film set electrician cradled Halyna Hutchins in his arms as she lay dying

The chief electrician on the set of Rust has told how he cradled cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in his arms as she was bleeding to death.Serge Svetnoy said standing “shoulder-to-shoulder” with Ms Hutchins when she was struck by a bullet fired from a prop gun on the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set just outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico, at around 1.50pm on Thursday.Alec Baldwin had been practising drawing the gun –which he believed to be an unloaded prop – across his body and pointing it at a camera when he fired it, hitting Ms Hutchins in the chest and also striking...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles Speaks Out Following The Death of Halyna Hutchins

After a tragic accident on the set of the Alec Baldwin-starring film Rust, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ untimely death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. It’s also prompted friends, family and collaborators who have worked with Ms. Hutchins to pay their respects. The latest person to do just that is Jensen Ackles, star of Supernatural, as well as a co-star in the cast of Rust.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

"Rust" Star Jensen Ackles Joked About Being Questioned Over Handling Firearms

The conversation regarding the shooting that left a director of photography dead and a director injured has left Alec Baldwin in the crosshairs of critics. We reported on the tragic shooting that occurred in New Mexico on the set of Rust that resulted in DP Halyna Hutchins's death. There has been an outpouring of support to everyone involved, including director Joel Souza who was injured.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inspiration#The Bonanza Creek Ranch#The Associated Press
extratv

Jensen Ackles’ Eerie Comments About Gun Safety Protocols on ‘Rust’ Set

Just days before the tragedy on the “Rust” set, Alec Baldwin’s co-star Jensen Ackles opened up about gun training on the set of the movie. While attending a Denver convention for his hit show “Supernatural,” Jensen told fans in a video, “I've got a 6 a.m. call tomorrow to have a big shoot-out. They had me pick my gun. They were like, 'Alright, what gun would you like?' and I was like, 'I don't know?' and the armorer was like, 'Do you have gun experience?'”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Co-Star Jensen Ackles Gun Training Video Raises Eyebrows After Deadly Accident

Details on the tragic accidental shooting on the set of Rust continue to spill out and expand the scope of the shocking incident. One of the latest details involved Jensen Ackles, a co-star on the production alongside Alec Baldwin. A video featuring Ackles at a fan event in Denver has him sharing details of his training on set with the armorer in charge of prop firearms.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'She was my role model:' Halyna Hutchins' sister pays tribute to the 42-year-old mother and cinematographer as hundreds gather in Burbank for her candlelit vigil

The sister of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died on set after being shot by actor Alec Baldwin when he accidentally discharged a prop gun, has spoken about her loss of on Halyna Hutchins' death, just days before hundreds came together in Burbank, California, for a candlelight vigil. The 42-year-old mother...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Rust's Frances Fisher leads stars paying tribute to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after costar Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed her on set of the Western film

Frances Fisher paid her respects to the slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Friday after her costar Alec Baldwin accidentally shot her on the set of their film Rust. Fisher, 69, shared a photo of herself embracing Hutchins on set and wrote that she 'loved watching' the Director of Photography work behind the camera.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

'Rust' Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' Final Words Revealed, Moments After She Was Fatally Shot By Alec Baldwin

In the moments after Halyna Hutchins was shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust, she turned to a boom operator and said, "That was no good." The late 42-year-old mom was pronounced dead at a hospital in Santa Fe, New Mexico, hours later. Her chilling last words were documented by the Los Angeles Times. The outlet spoke to 14 crew members via emails and text messages.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

289K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy