NBA

Magic's E'Twaun Moore: Still sidelined Monday

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Moore (knee) remains out for Monday's game against...

www.cbssports.com

Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Crip Walked On The Court During Lakers vs. Cavaliers Showdown

After a terrible ending to the Los Angeles Lakers-Oklahoma City Thunder game on Wednesday, Russell Westbrook bounced back last Friday, dropping 19 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even though the Cavs put up a good fight, the Lakers were too much to bear for the young team. They succumbed in...
NBA
Person
E'twaun Moore
AllLakers

Lakers Recap: LA Makes A Big Lineup Change And Carmelo Anthony Strikes Again

Lakers fans were finally able to breathe a sigh of relief, as Los Angeles built and maintained a double-digit advantage over the visiting Houston Rockets for much of the teams' first meeting of the year, ultimately securing a 95-85 win. A big lineup change and the hot shooting of Carmelo Anthony helped ice the victory. Los Angeles moved to a 4-3 record on the young season. A rematch against the rebuilding Rockets is scheduled for Tuesday night.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Lookalike Steals The Show During Lakers Win

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had a wonderful Halloween night as they defeated the Houston Rockets in order to propel themselves over .500 for the first time this season. The Lakers had been struggling to get any momentum going throughout the early going of the season but now, they seem to be finding their chemistry which bodes well moving forward.
NBA
The Spun

NBA Fans React To Monday’s Lou Williams News

In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks that was released on Monday, Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams hinted at his impending retirement. “This is probably my last season. I say that publicly,” Williams said, though he did caution that he’s said that before only to return to the NBA.
NBA
#Basketball#Magic
The Independent

DeMar DeRozan stars as Chicago Bulls hand Utah Jazz first loss of the season

A 32-point effort from DeMar DeRozan helped the high-flying Chicago Bulls hand the Utah Jazz their first loss of the year with a 107-99 win.After an expectedly tight first half, the Bulls made their move late in the third quarter with an 18-5 run.Utah responded with a late run of their own to cut the deficit to four, but ultimately fell short.Zach LaVine added 26 points to DeRozan’s season-high performance, while Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 30.DeMar's midrange game is LETHAL.32 points | 13-for-22 shooting | 6 rebs pic.twitter.com/VfAhNmH4eA— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 31, 2021Toronto rookie Scottie Barnes posted...
NBA
CBS Sports

Magic's Chuma Okeke: Remains out Monday

Okeke (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Heat. Okeke sustained a bruised hip in late September and will be unavailable for a fourth consecutive game. His next chance to make his season debut will be Wednesday against the Hornets.
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Wizards' Cassius Winston: Remains sidelined Monday

Winston (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets. Winston hasn't yet made his season debut due to a left hamstring strain. He's unlikely to be part of the rotation once he's healthy.
NBA
The Spun

Magic Johnson Wants The Rams To Face 1 Team In NFC Championship

The Los Angeles Rams continued to look like a Super Bowl contender this past weekend with a dominant performance against the Houston Texans. The NFC West competitors improved to 7-1 and now hold a share of the lead in the division with the Arizona Cardinals. Magic Johnson has taken note...
NBA
The Ringer

Steph Curry’s Repeatable Magic

“You better buckle up,” Kevin Harlan advised after Stephen Curry made his second 3-pointer in 32 seconds, which was also his fourth triple of the opening quarter against the Clippers on Thursday. “This feels different.”. Harlan was right: Nothing else in the NBA feels quite like Steph’s sui generis style...
NBA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Josh Hart: Still out Monday

Hart (quadriceps) won't play Monday against the Timberwolves, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports. Hart hasn't seen the court since suffering the quad injury in the season opener, and he'll miss his third straight game Monday. Coach Willie Green said the 26-year-old is still considered day-to-day.
NBA

