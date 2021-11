Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) address the media at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Unidentified Sudanese military forces arrest four cabinet ministers and one civilian member of the ruling sovereign council, Alhadath TV said on Monday citing unnamed sources.

