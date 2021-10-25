POLL: Texas A&M moves up to No. 14, Alabama jumps OU

(AP) — Alabama inched up to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football Sunday behind top-ranked Georgia and No. 2 Cincinnati.

The Bulldogs (63 first-place votes) are a unanimous No. 1 for the third straight week in the latest AP Top 25 poll, and the Bearcats remain second.

The Crimson Tide jumped up a spot past Oklahoma after blowing out Tennessee. The now fourth-ranked Sooners were shut out in the first half against Kansas before scoring 35 in the second half and pulling away late .

No. 5 Ohio State and No. 6 Michigan both held their spots.

Oregon moved up three spots to No. 7. No. 8 Michigan State, No. 9 Iowa and No. 10 Mississippi round out the top 10.

In a week with no games matching ranked teams, five ranked teams lost, including two in the top 10. Penn State dropped 13 spots to No. 20 after losing in a record nine overtime periods to Illinois. Oklahoma State fell from No. 8 to 15th after losing at Iowa State .

AP Poll – Oct. 24

1. Georgia (63) 7-0 1575 1 2. Cincinnati 7-0 1477 2 3. Alabama 7-1 1417 4 4. Oklahoma 8-0 1383 3 5. Ohio St. 6-1 1311 5 6. Michigan 7-0 1270 6 7. Oregon 6-1 1165 10 8. Michigan St. 7-0 1160 9 9. Iowa 6-1 1035 11 10. Mississippi 6-1 1034 12 11. Notre Dame 6-1 922 13 12. Kentucky 6-1 849 15 13. Wake Forest 7-0 801 16 14. Texas A&M 6-2 700 17 15. Oklahoma St. 6-1 682 8 16. Baylor 6-1 513 20 17. Pittsburgh 6-1 510 23 18. Auburn 5-2 481 19 19. SMU 7-0 473 21 20. Penn St. 5-2 471 7 21. San Diego St. 7-0 390 22 22. Iowa St. 5-2 298 – 23. UTSA 8-0 235 24 24. Coastal Carolina 6-1 132 14 25. BYU 6-2 44 –

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 36, Louisiana-Lafayette 32, NC State 28, Houston 12, Virginia 9, Oregon St. 7, Arizona St. 7, Texas 6, Appalachian St. 5, Florida 3, UCLA 1, Minnesota 1.

