Democrats said Tuesday they were putting voting rights protections on the Senate floor to combat a wave of new restrictions in conservative states, despite Republican opposition that is sure to thwart the effort. Named for a leading US civil rights figure and Democratic congressman who died last year, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would restore protections lost in Supreme Court decisions over the last decade. The legislation being introduced on Wednesday also reinstates a crucial requirement that states changing their election rules get the reforms cleared beforehand by the federal Justice Department. The House passed the bill in August but it was modified to build support in the Senate, where Republicans have blocked previous House-passed voting measures.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 HOURS AGO