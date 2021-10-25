What you need to know about your furnace as the colder weather comes in

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — As the colder weather starts to creep in, it becomes more important to have someone inspect the systems that keep your house warm.

Christian Galford is a service technician at Appalachian Heating and Cooling. On a normal day, he responds to calls of homes with no heat or air conditioning. When Galford gets to the house, he said the first thing he does is figure out when the problem started and where it is stemming from.

He said many of his calls are also for preventative maintenance as many people are turning on their heat for the first time this year.

“So, preventative maintenance is where I go out and inspect your system for heating or air conditioning we only do one we don’t do both at the same time. So, usually once a year around fall time we do a heating inspection and if it is a gas furnace we inspect everything a gas furnace has to do how it runs,” said Galford.

But it is not just for furnaces. He got this call after a woman noticed she had higher power bills, one of the signs you may need to have your system looked at. What he found was the woman’s outdoor unit was wearing down, working a lot harder to keep her house cool.

“We inspect all the coils we inspect the outdoor system we inspect the fridge compressors everything so anything to do with that system for either air conditioning or heating whichever one we are doing we are going to inspect everything about it and pretty much give you an assessment of how it’s doing or what it’s doing,” said Galford.

Galford said they deal with anything from gas furnaces and heat pumps, to oil burners, geothermal units, and anything in between.

He recommended as soon as the leaves change colors, you should start paying more attention, as a lot of people request service at the same time, and you want to make sure everything is running right before it gets too cold.

“There are a lot of moving parts that go into these units and also a lot of safeties and whenever one safety or two starts ending up causing them issues it affects everything and that is why it is really beneficial to get them all looked at,” said Galford.

