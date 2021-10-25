Luzerne County government set to pay off debt in nine years

Luzerne County Courthouse

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Luzerne County government will be out of debt in nine years under the current repayment schedule, according to a report up for discussion at Tuesday’s council meeting.

As of Oct. 21, the county owed $195.78 million in principal through 2030 — $244.5 million with interest tacked on, according to the debt portfolio update from Harrisburg-based Public Financial Management (PFM), the county’s financial advisor.

This is a far cry from the county’s situation in 2009, when the outstanding debt, with interest, had ballooned to $466 million after years of borrowing to cover capital projects, deficits and other spending.

County officials have held up debt reduction as a major achievement in recent years.

The PFM chart says the county must pay between $26.1 million and $26.7 million annually until 2030, when a final $6.2 million is owed.

Two borrowings have been approved since home rule’s 2012 implementation for specific projects — an energy savings initiative and the purchase of a 911 emergency communication upgrade and state-mandated, paper-trail voting system.

Tackling repairs and other building needs without additional borrowing will become more challenging in coming years because the county has used up most of its capital funding largely left over from borrowing that originated before home rule, records show.

In recent years, this capital fund has been tapped to cover millions of dollars in work, including courthouse restoration, the purchase of security cameras and new technology and roof and elevator repairs.

After a recent transfer to pay for emergency repairs at the prison, the county has only $120,864 in unencumbered funds remaining, the budget/finance office said.

County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo recently told council the capital fund “needs life support” when she opted to propose a 2022 budget with no tax hike.

A new chiller and updated electrical equipment are needed at the courthouse, and other work is necessary to “sustain our aging structures,” she had said.

County Council Chairman Tim McGinley said bolstering the capital fund has become a top priority because the county no longer has a sizeable cushion to cover emergency repairs.

As a start, McGinley is asking his council colleagues to vote Tuesday on introduction of an ordinance that would transfer $175,000 into the capital fund for future projects.

The funding would come from delinquent taxes the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce will pay the county when it sells the former Poseidon Pools property in Wright Township, the proposed ordinance says.

“That revenue was unbudgeted, and we have to do something to build the capital fund,” McGinley said.

PFM is scheduled to present the debt update at the work session, which follows the 6 p.m. voting meeting at the county courthouse in Wilkes-Barre, with remote attendance option instructions posted under council’s public meetings online link at luzernecounty.org.

The county’s credit rating also is highlighted in the PFM report.

Standard & Poor’s had upgraded the county from BBB- to A- in October 2019, which officials said was the highest rating the county had ever earned.

The rating agency may conduct annual surveillance of the county’s financial condition at its discretion, PFM said.

PFM’s report said the county can improve its rating by maintaining a balanced budget while addressing rising expenditures.

Adoption of structurally imbalanced budgets and weakened reserves could prompt a rating downgrade, the advisor said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.