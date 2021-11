Before we even got to Halloween, we were all hearing the news: though the pandemic seems to be at long last winding down, the supply chain issues and materials shortages that happened as a result are still going strong. Hundreds of thousands of shipping containers held up at ports. A staggering shortage of truck drivers. Paper is so scarce it’s becoming as valuable as the money printed on it (not quite, but you get the idea). The main takeaway of many of these gloomy forecasts? “Shop early for the holidays!” “Buy your Christmas presents now!” “Order your Hanukkah gifts yesterday, people!” Which, all things considered, is not bad advice. However, it’s not necessarily good advice either.

SHOPPING ・ 3 DAYS AGO