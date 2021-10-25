CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, KY

Police: Madisonville woman arrested after shooting husband

By Grace Whaley
WEHT/WTVW
 8 days ago

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Madisonville said a woman was arrested Sunday after she shot her husband.

Officers were sent to a home on South Harrig Street after getting a domestic violence complaint around 3:30 p.m.

Police said Benigno Feliciano, 61, was sent to a hospital out of state in stable condition but later died during surgery.

Ravan Hamlett, 54, was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail. Hamlett told investigators that voices in her head lead her to shoot her husband.

EPD: Man arrested after hit-and-run seriously injures person

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police in Evansville arrest a man accused of seriously injuring a person in a hit-and-run accident. Officers were sent to the 2200 block of Ohio Street early Saturday morning. Police say they found a man unconscious with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital. A witness gave police a description […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Three people injured in Warrick County wreck

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – At least one person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck near State Road 662 and State Road 66 near the Newburgh Overlook. Warrick County Sheriff Mike Wilder said three people total were injured Sunday evening. According to a release, Timothy Williams of Santa Claus was driving west on State […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
Bloomington Police searching for trick-or-treater who lost bucket with nearly 400 grams of cannabis inside

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police are looking for a trick-or-treater who lost some “high” value goods over the holiday weekend. A Facebook post from the department Monday told the tale of someone who lost a bucket full of marijuana. Police confiscated the bucket containing 383 grams of the green treat in a southwest neighborhood […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WATCH LIVE: Opening statements begin in Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial

(Note: Testimony and evidence presented may contain graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.) KENOSHA, Wisc. — Opening statements began Tuesday at the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, with a prosecutor detailing the young man’s shooting of three people who were out on the streets of Kenosha during a protest against racial injustice last year. Prosecutor […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
