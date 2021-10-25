Police: Madisonville woman arrested after shooting husband

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Madisonville said a woman was arrested Sunday after she shot her husband.

Officers were sent to a home on South Harrig Street after getting a domestic violence complaint around 3:30 p.m.

Police said Benigno Feliciano, 61, was sent to a hospital out of state in stable condition but later died during surgery.

Ravan Hamlett, 54, was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail. Hamlett told investigators that voices in her head lead her to shoot her husband.

