Iron County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Iron, Reynolds by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-24 21:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Missouri. For your protection move to an interior...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 04:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marquette WINTRY WEATHER CREATING HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS Lake-effect snow falling across the area has led to minor snow accumulations, including on roads. As a result, slippery conditions are being observed, notably on U.S. Highway 41. Motorists should be aware of rapidly deteriorating conditions where snow is currently or has recently fallen as visibilities may also briefly be reduced. Slow down, take extra time to reach destinations, and leave plenty of space between vehicles.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 23:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis LAKE EFFECT SNOW CONTINUES OVER HIGHER TERRAIN OF SOUTHERN JEFFERSON AND CENTRAL LEWIS COUNTY At 1115 AM, regional radar shows a band of lake effect rain and snow from Sackets Harbor and Adams east to Copenhagen and Croghan. This band of lake effect will drift north through Noon today before beginning to diminish. Accumulating snow has already occurred over portions of the Tug Hill this morning. Across the higher terrain, expect a slushy coating to an inch of snow as this band moves through the area. Untreated roads and those not heavily traveled could have a few slick spots as temperatures are still in the lower to middle 30s. Primary roads and those roads across the lower terrain will likely remain just wet. Locations impacted include Watertown, Carthage, Lowville, West Carthage, Adams, Adams Center, Barnes Corners, Denmark, New Bremen, Watson, Sackets Harbor, Martinsburg, Smithville, Rodman, Lorraine, Copenhagen, Croghan, Castorland, Ellisburg and Worth. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Oregon Coast, North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast; North Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Brown, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Brown; Pike FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will warm above freezing as the morning progresses.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Knox, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-08 03:30:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this morning by around 1045 AM EDT /945 AM CDT/. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * Until early Monday morning. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 12.3 feet Friday, November 12. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Leaverton Park in Palestine and park in Hutsonville begin to flood. Agricultural flooding spreads to higher land. Seep water is noticeable behind levees. Some elevated river cottages are surrounded by water. Several county or township roads east of Lincoln Heritage Trail between Palestine and Hutsonville in Crawford County Illinois are impassable.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Parke, Vermillion, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-06 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this morning by around 1045 AM EDT /945 AM CDT/. Target Area: Parke; Vermillion; Vigo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Montezuma. * Until late Saturday morning. * At 8:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 18.1 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM EDT Tuesday was 18.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Friday evening and continue falling to 10.6 feet Friday, November 12. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this morning by around 1045 AM EDT /945 AM CDT/. Target Area: Fountain; Parke; Vermillion; Warren The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Covington. * Until late Friday morning. * At 8:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 18.3 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM EDT Tuesday was 18.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Thursday evening and continue falling to 12.8 feet Friday, November 12. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Five Crossings, a local county river park at old U.S. Highway 136 bridge site, begins to flood.
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 09:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Marshall; Putnam The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Henry affecting Marshall and Putnam Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Peoria affecting Peoria, Woodford and Tazewell Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River at Henry. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 8:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 23.3 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Tuesday was 23.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 20.2 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Water begins to affect the marina in Henry along with minor flooding of land adjacent to the river. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Illinois River Henry 23.0 23.3 Tue 8 am CDT 23.1 22.7 22.2
MARSHALL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 09:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Henry affecting Marshall and Putnam Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Peoria affecting Peoria, Woodford and Tazewell Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River at Beardstown. * Until further notice. * At 8:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 17.5 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Tuesday was 17.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0 feet early Thursday morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Lost Creek Drainage and Levee District. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 17.5 Tue 8 am CDT 17.8 18.0 18.0
BROWN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sullivan, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-06 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this morning by around 1045 AM EDT /945 AM CDT/. Target Area: Sullivan; Vigo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Terre Haute. * Until late Saturday morning. * At 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday /9:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was 19.5 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday /9:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ was 20.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Friday evening and continue falling to 11.6 feet Friday, November 12. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Branch, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 10:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued Tuesday night. Target Area: Branch; St. Joseph The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio Indiana...Michigan Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Branch Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Ohio Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville affecting Allen, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers. * Until Thursday morning. * At 9:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 7.0 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 6.0 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Moderate flooding of Scidmore Park can be expected. Evacuation of some animals in the park zoo can also be expected. High water affects several businesses and floods the basements of homes along south Main, Green, and Jackson Streets. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.9 feet on 03/11/1974.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Knox, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-08 17:36:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this morning by around 1045 AM EDT /945 AM CDT/. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Riverton. * Until Monday afternoon. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning and continue falling to 11.0 feet Friday, November 12. * Impact...At 18.5 feet, High water surrounds elevated river cabins. County roads to these cabins are impassable. Agricultural flooding is in progress. Seep water develops behind levees.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Henry, Lake, Obion, Weakley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Henry; Lake; Obion; Weakley FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...In Tennessee, Lake, Obion, Weakley and Henry Counties. In Arkansas, Clay and Greene Counties. In Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot Counties. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 08:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-08 02:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this morning by around 1045 AM EDT /945 AM CDT/. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * Until early Monday morning. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 12.3 feet Friday, November 12. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Leaverton Park in Palestine and park in Hutsonville begin to flood. Agricultural flooding spreads to higher land. Seep water is noticeable behind levees. Some elevated river cottages are surrounded by water. Several county or township roads east of Lincoln Heritage Trail between Palestine and Hutsonville in Crawford County Illinois are impassable.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pike, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Pike; Scott The National Weather Service in St Louis MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Valley City. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 48 hours. The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flood Warning for the Illinois River at Valley City. * From Wednesday evening until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.4 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 14.6 feet early Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, The road to Norbut Fish and Wildlife area is flooded. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Illinois River Valley City 14.0 13.4 Tue 9 am 13.8 14.1 14.4 14.5 14.5
PIKE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 08:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-08 16:36:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this morning by around 1045 AM EDT /945 AM CDT/. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Riverton. * Until Monday afternoon. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning and continue falling to 11.0 feet Friday, November 12. * Impact...At 18.5 feet, High water surrounds elevated river cabins. County roads to these cabins are impassable. Agricultural flooding is in progress. Seep water develops behind levees.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Knox, Lewis, Marion, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Knox; Lewis; Marion; Shelby FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will warm above freezing as the morning progresses.
KNOX COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 09:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Henry affecting Marshall and Putnam Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Peoria affecting Peoria, Woodford and Tazewell Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River near Havana. * Until further notice. * At 8:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 17.4 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Tuesday was 17.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5 feet this evening. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Illinois River Havana 14.0 17.4 Tue 8 am CDT 17.5 17.5 17.4
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bureau, La Salle, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 300 AM CDT late tonight. Target Area: Bureau; La Salle; Putnam The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at La Salle affecting La Salle, Bureau and Putnam Counties. For the Illinois River (Upper)...including La Salle...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Thursday evening The Flood Warning continues for Illinois River from Starved Rock Lock and Dam downstream to confluence with Big Bureau Creek, including the La Salle gauge. * Until late Thursday evening. * At 8:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 22.1 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 16.7 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Lower parking lot at Starved Rock State Park is inundated east of La Salle.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Southeast Pocahontas by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Southeast Pocahontas FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Southeast Pocahontas County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV

