Supply chain issues impact holiday shopping

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Christmas season is two months away, but if you...

www.fox6now.com

Footwear News

How Foot Locker Is Battling Bots and Supply Chain Delays This Holiday Season

This holiday season, Foot Locker wants everyone to get the shoes on their wish list. The retailer announced on Tuesday a revamped model for its launch reservation system to help keep product access away from bots and maintain fairness for consumers. Through the new system, online inventory will now be available for launch reservations. Shoppers looking to purchase sneakers will be prompted to use Foot Locker’s mobile app launch reservation system to participate in select drops. “We’ve really listened to consumers and their feedback on this,” said Foot Locker Inc.’s CMO Jed Berger. “And I feel really excited about what we have coming.” Bots,...
cbslocal.com

Supply Chain Issues Create Scary Sight As Colordans Shop For Halloween Costumes

DENVER (CBS4)– The backup in the supply chain is not giving immunity to Halloween stores. While many costumes shops and Halloween stores are back in business, some stores like The Wizard’s Chest in Denver are experiencing a shortage of products and costumes, because of supply chain issues caused by the pandemic.
CBS San Francisco

Retail Forecast Bright As Holiday Shoppers Return To High-End Stores, Malls

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The future looks bright with retail stores forecasting a record-breaking holiday shopping season, this year. Sales could be more than ten percent higher than last year according to the National Retail Federation. And shoppers are eager to return back to the stores and the malls. “I like coming out here and seeing all the decorations,” said Kathy Holmes who went shopping at Santana Row in San Jose with her mother Harriet. “Last year we couldn’t come out because of COVID, so this year, I’m really looking forward to coming out and doing my shopping,” said Harriet Holmes. The effects...
MarketWatch

American Eagle Outfitters makes $350 million supply chain acquisition

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. announced its $350 million cash acquisition of Quiet Logistics on Tuesday, a move to enhance the fashion company's supply chain capabilities. Quiet Logistics has previously provided fulfillment services for American Eagle as well as other brands. Quiet Logistics currently has centers in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, St. Louis and Jacksonville, Fla. Quiet Logistics will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Eagle and is expected to be accretive in its first full-year after the deal closes. American Eagle stock is up 26.2% for the year to date, outpacing the S&P 500 index , which is up 22.8% for the period.
The Independent

Black Friday home and kitchen deals 2021: When does the sale start and what offers should you expect?

November is finally upon us, which can only mean one thing: the countdown to Black Friday – aka, the biggest shopping event of the year – is officially on. With brands and retailers already starting to tease out deals, now is the perfect time to get prepared, The annual sale bonanza seems to get bigger and longer every year, with more retailers joining in on the deals action and slashing prices on everything from alcohol and games consoles to mattresses and electric toothbrushes. While there are thousands of offers to snap up across the shopping event, Black Friday is of...
