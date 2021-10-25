CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwen Stefani Opens Up on Secret Battle With Covid

By WENN
AceShowbiz
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lead vocalist of No Doubt reveals the real reason why she was forced to cancel her Las Vegas show in 2020, explaining that she was diagnosed with Covid. AceShowbiz - Singer Gwen Stefani has revealed a secret COVID battle forced her to cancel several shows in 2020. The...

www.aceshowbiz.com

Comments / 40

Phoebe
8d ago

I actually thought that was Kim Kardashion with bleached hair! I swear they all must go to the same doctors for the same cookie cutter procedures. The likeness is unbelievable.

Reply
12
Jeanne Finbraaten-Myers
8d ago

so what does she want a medal there are a great many that have had it and pulled through and a great many great many that didn't. So she can jump off her soap box and come back ehen she accomplished something to brag about

Reply(1)
25
Vinny DeFonce
8d ago

I always like Gwen Stefani ,no doubt about it ,she looking for puplicity or the media is boosting that unfavorable nobody cares news again

Reply(2)
4
