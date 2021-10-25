Gwen Stefani Opens Up on Secret Battle With Covid

Whether it's the cheer-like chorus of Gwen Stefani's "Hollaback Girl" or the repeating refrain of her spelling out "B-A-N-A-N-A-S," the singer's 2005 banger wormed its way into our ears and has stayed there ever since. As MTV reported in 2006, a lot of pressure surrounded Stefani in creating the song with collaborator Pharrell Williams — as it would be one of the singles off her first solo record independent of her band No Doubt. Per the outlet, the talented duo, after a long night of songwriting, found the song's defiant theme fitting to announce Stefani's emergence as a solo artist. As Gwen told MTV, "It's a song that says, you know, you don't have to answer back. To me, it is the freshest attitude song I've heard in so long."

