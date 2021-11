Drake just earned himself a new nickname ... Certified Watch Lover, and not just any watch -- he went all out, dropping 7-figures to hook himself up on his birthday. As you know by now, Drake turned 35 last Sunday, and while we've seen him throw himself a few parties to mark the occasion, we just got deets on the biggest (or most expensive) gift he got himself. It's a $5,500,000 watch that even the richest man in the world, Elon Musk can't buy!!!

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO