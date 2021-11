USDOLLAR traded 12019 today before dumping the rest of the day. Today’s decline completes a wedge from the February low. That’s really bearish so the implication is that the longer term USD downtrend has resumed. This is difficult for me to reconcile though with AUDUSD showing 5 waves up and extremely well-defined resistance slightly higher (see 10/26 post for AUDUSD chart). Maybe this next leg of USD weakness will be driven by EURUSD strength? In any case, the next possible bounce level for USDOLLAR is probably 11920s (parallel and April high).

CURRENCIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO