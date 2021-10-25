CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Graham Gano reacts to video of his kids kicking field goals

By Lou Di Pietro
 8 days ago

Graham Gano had Sunday’s game circled on his calendar “from the minute the schedule was announced,” and he had a big day against his former team – kicking three field goals and two extra points in a 25-3 Giants win over Carolina.

If only he had seen this video from his five kids, which the Giants Tweeted Sunday morning:

Both of the Gano children that could make the attempt nailed field goals, just like their dad did three times against his ex-mates, but he had no idea until after he had

“I haven't seen it. I've had people tell me about it, but I've had them kicking in the backyard, so one day they might take my job,” Gano laughed about the video.

When told the kids’ form looked good, all he said was “nice,” and then asked if they made the kicks.

Of course they did, and as Gano said, “that’s what matters.”

A family man through and through, although to be fair, it’s going to be another 10-15 years at least before either of his elder two sons are NFL ready, at which point Gano – who turns 35 on his next birthday next April – should be well-retired.

Then again, with the leg he has (one that includes a Giants franchise record 10 field goals made from 50 yards and beyond), perhaps he’ll be the next Morten Andersen before one of his sons is the next Graham Gano?

