Steph Curry becomes first player in Warriors franchise history to record 5,000 career assists

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Another game, another career milestone for Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry.

With his fifth dime against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night, Curry became the first player in Golden State’s franchise history to record 5,000 career assists.

Via @WarriorsPR on Twitter:

In the 2020-21 season, the two-time Most Valuable Player surpassed Guy Rodgers to become the Warriors franchise leader in assists with 4856. Curry has extended his hold in the record books to 5,000 and counting.

Curry joins Chris Paul, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Kyle Lowry, James Harden, Rajon Rondo, John Wall, Mike Conley and Andre Iguodala as other current NBA players to record over 5,000 career assists. Curry is the 69th player in NBA history to reach 5,000 assists.

During his 13-season career, Curry is averaging 6.5 assists per contest. In the 2013-14 campaign, the seven-time All-Star recorded a career-best 8.5 assists per game.

Curry is the Warriors franchise leader in points, assists, 3-point field goals, 3-point field goal attempts, free throw percentage and turnovers.

Watch Curry’s historic pass via @warriors on Twitter:

Person
Stephen Curry
Person
James Harden
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Guy Rodgers
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Kyle Lowry
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

