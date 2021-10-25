Drunken driver pulled over doing 89 in a 65 mph zone: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter

AKRON, Ohio — An officer was injured when a man trying to flee from police backed his vehicle into the officer and then ran over his legs, police say. At about12:05 a.m. Saturday, police stopped the suspect, identified as James Workman, 47, after he was seen underneath and tampering with a vehicle at D&K Auto Repair on the 1200 block of East Archwood Avenue in the East Akron neighborhood.

AKRON, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO