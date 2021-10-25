CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick Hills Township, OH

Drunken driver pulled over doing 89 in a 65 mph zone: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter

By Brian Lisik, special to cleveland.com
 8 days ago
Police stopped a Medina man on Interstate 71 at 1:39 a.m. Oct. 14 for traveling 89 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone. The man said he...

Cleveland.com

Man runs over Akron officer with vehicle while fleeing, police say

AKRON, Ohio — An officer was injured when a man trying to flee from police backed his vehicle into the officer and then ran over his legs, police say. At about12:05 a.m. Saturday, police stopped the suspect, identified as James Workman, 47, after he was seen underneath and tampering with a vehicle at D&K Auto Repair on the 1200 block of East Archwood Avenue in the East Akron neighborhood.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Church windows broken: Medina Police Blotter

A window at an East Liberty Street church was reported damaged by an unknown person or persons at 1:49 p.m. Oct. 30. A resident reported that an unknown person entered their car, which was parked in their driveway at 10:23 p.m. Oct. 29, and stole items. Identity theft: West Friendship...
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Brunswick police planning license plate reader trial

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- With statistics showing up to a 70 percent reduction in crime with the use of license plate camera technology, the Brunswick Division of Police is considering entering into an agreement for a 60-day trial of 10 such cameras through Georgia-based Flock Safety. Flock Safety Territory Manager Rick...
BRUNSWICK, OH
Cleveland.com

Brecksville raises speeding fines; mayor says motorcyclists have hit 200 mph on I-77

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- City Council has unanimously approved an ordinance that increases fines for speeding from $150 and $250 to as much as $500. Council made the move Oct. 19 after Sergio DiGeronimo, the city’s assistant law director, said that the number of drivers traveling more than 20 to 30 mph over the speed limit has increased, especially on Interstate 77.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Maple Heights shooting claims life of 14-year-old boy

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy has died in a shooting Monday afternoon, according to police. Officers found the victim just before 4 p.m. on the ground on Adams Street, near a Family Dollar store on Broadway Avenue, with a gunshot wound to his lower back. EMS workers took the boy to MetroHealth Medical Center, but he died of his wounds, police say.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Police say needles found in Halloween candy in Northwest Ohio

FOSTORIA, Ohio — Police are cautioning parents to inspect their children’s Halloween candy after sewing needles were found in two pieces of candy. “Why ... why would anyone do this?” Fostoria police said in a post on Facebook. “We’ve all heard of these types of things happening, but to actually have someone do this in our community is truly disturbing!”
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Refugee struck by stray bullet in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Congolese refugee was shot and killed in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood on Friday. No arrests have been made. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Lopembe Zuberi Sumaili, 35, of Cleveland as the man killed in the shooting that happened on Friday in a garage near Trowbridge Avenue, just east of West 41st Place. Friends say he spelled his name Lupembe.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron man gets 23 years in prison for selling meth

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man convicted of drugs and weapons charges was sentenced by federal judge to 23 years in prison, according to prosecutors with the Northern District of Ohio. Justin Martin, 34, was found guilty by a jury in July of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina County Park District makes upgrades to Killbuck Lakes

BURBANK, Ohio -- The Killbuck Lakes nature preserve recently underwent some improvements to make the park more accessible and to help with maintenance. The site improvement project resulted in new pavement for the entry drive and parking lot, in addition to striping. The total cost of the project -- $73,035 -- was funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Biennial Transportation Appropriations Act.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
