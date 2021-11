Maybe the Wild will eventually test out a new strategy, like scoring first and cruising to victory. But for now, the come-from-behind, last-shot-wins method is working. "It feels pretty good afterward," said center Ryan Hartman, the most recent contributor to the team's late-game theatrics. "We know we've got to eventually come out with a lead at some point, but it is what it is. A win is a win no matter how we look at it."

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO