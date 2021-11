PORTLAND, Ore. — At least five bullets sailed into someone's home and injured their shoulder while they were asleep, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). On Saturday, Oct. 30 at around 1:45 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 13000 block of SE Powell Boulevard because someone had been shot. Police found a man with a minor shoulder wound. He had been asleep when bullets went through the wall of his home and into the headboard of his bed.

