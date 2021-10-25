CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Who Could Have Possibly Seen This Bears Disaster Coming? Oh, Right. Everyone.

By Jason Goff
The Ringer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason opens by recapping what we all saw coming a mile away: another Bears disaster...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Report: NFL Head Coach Might Be One-And-Done

It’s rare that an NFL head coach gets fired after one year – no matter how bad his first season is. But one head coach could be staring down the barrel of a one-and-done gun after the way his team has played. According to Pro Football Network, there are strong...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd At Kickoff For NFL Game Today

The New York Jets have just three wins since 2020 and have looked absolutely terrible in nearly all of their losses. So it should be no big shock that their terrible play finally has fans unwilling to shell out the cash to see them play. Just before kickoff of today’s...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck’s Honest Admission

Legendary sports broadcaster Joe Buck had a brutally honest admission on his career earlier this week. The longtime FOX broadcaster, who’s currently calling both the NFL and the World Series, doesn’t get very much time away from the action. So, he sometimes has to get a little creative inside of the broadcasting booth.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Texans, 49ers Reportedly Agree To Deadline Deal

We’re now four hours from the NFL Trade Deadline. The San Francisco 49ers just added an interesting young piece to their defense, trading for Houston Texans defensive end Charles Omenihu. The Texas grad was a fifth-rounder for Houston in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was a First-Team All-Big 12 performer...
NFL
FanSided

NFL illegal touching penalty, explained

The NFL illegal touching penalty has wiped out many big plays with the throwing of a yellow flag. What is the rule and why does it exist?. You’re watching an NFL game. The offense makes a big play. Players are celebrating and then…It’s gone. The referees tossed a penalty flag...
NFL
bleachernation.com

Oh, Great: Looks Like the Bears Have Some In-House Culture Issues to Address

I like to fancy myself a problem solver. No, I’m not someone with all the answers, but sometimes, the best problems solvers are those who snuff out little issues before they become big ones. And with that in mind, it certainly feels like a good time for the Bears to be progressive in nipping some small problems in the bud, before they get out of hand. Because I’m starting to see a troubling trend.
NFL
chatsports.com

Arrowheadlines: Should we have seen the Chiefs’ struggles coming?

Kansas City was as close to perfection as any team over the past three years. In each season: 12 wins or more, a top five finish in either total yards or total points (the Chiefs were never not a top six team in scoring since Mahomes took over) and a legitimate MVP run from their starting quarterback, who won the award in 2018. They did this despite the unprecedented speed at which NFL teams catch up in the modern game. Technology, combined with an ever-expanding pool of talent, are destroyers of dynastic aspirations. Just ask the Eagles, who loudly extended all of their core players through a window in the early 2020s, only to trade their franchise quarterback and dismiss their Super Bowl winning head coach a few years later.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Bears Have Another Positive COVID-19 Case, Won't Say Who It Is

Bears secretive about 8th person added to COVID-19 protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After head coach Matt Nagy tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the Bears had a few days’ reprieve from the virus. But on Thursday, the team announced another person had tested positive, making them the eighth person the Bears have had to put into the COVID-19 protocols over the past two weeks.
NFL
The Ringer

Matt Nagy Is on the Hot Seat

Jason opens the show by sharing a couple of former NFL players’ thoughts on what Matt Nagy is doing wrong and why he should be gone (0:10). Rob Schaefer (NBC Sports Chicago) shares his keys to the Bulls’ 4-0 start, and what concerns Bulls fans should have going forward (10:00). Matt Miller (ESPN/TheDraftScout.com) tells us how he evaluates a rookie quarterback who may or may not be utilized properly. Matt has some ideas on how to give Justin Fields help as he navigates his way through his first NFL season (30:00). Our crossover with New York, New York is on the horizon, so we try to take you inside the mindset of Knicks fans (1:06:00).
NFL
The Ringer

Why the Knicks’ Hot Start Is Sustainable

Koeman Leaves Barcelona, Plus Inclusivity in Football. Musa and Ryan also give some love to Gladbach, who eliminated Bayern from the DFB-Pokal with an historic 5-0 win, and give a roundup of some other midweek results. Six College QBs Who Could Save This NFL Draft Class. After Spencer Rattler’s benching...
NFL
The Ringer

Is It a Good Idea to Buy Tom Brady Cards?

Mike and Jesse quickly run through the World Series so far and which cards they’re looking at (5:24) before previewing a few of the best games from this coming week in the NFL (7:28). They then share some good value buys from the NBA (17:05) before Jesse runs through some news from around the card industry (26:49). They close the show with mailbag questions (48:49).
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy